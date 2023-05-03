May 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sarasota-Manatee makes the grade with education funding
Image via Manatee County Schools.

Jacob OglesMay 3, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Court hears appeal by Andrew Warren after Ron DeSantis suspension

BudgetHeadlines

Central Florida secures millions for roadway expansion, public safety

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.3.23

Manatee School Board
The Guy Harvey Academy and Sarasota's Education Foundation both have millions budgeted.

STEM higher education funding will keep classes in session in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The Gulf Coast region enjoyed a number of wins in the state budget published Tuesday by legislative leaders.

“One way to measure the success of a legislative session is robust funding for local projects,” said Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican. “Manatee County will receive millions in state support for critical community priorities this year.”

Budget wins include $2 million for the Guy Harvey Academy of Arts and Science, which has programs on Anna Maria Island. There’s nearly $4.42 million for child services support in Manatee County as well.

“The funding for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s STEM and Nursing Facility will help serve such an important need for my area,” said Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican. “As the demand for graduates in nursing and STEM-related fields continues to grow, this facility will help attract students and faculty to the campus. I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Sen. Boyd on this project, as this funding is transformational to the campus.”

In neighboring Sarasota County, some $730,000 will fund a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder program. Manatee County also will get more than $82,000 for rural health services.

There’s $1.5 million budgeted for a HUB facility for the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

The budget also includes $8 million for expanding Moccasin Wallow Road, $4 million to replace Lighthouse Drive Bridge and $2.5 million for extending 51st Street West. Another $1.1 million is set up for Manatee County public transit.

In water projects, the legislature budgeted $1 million for the Alligator Creek Aerial Pipe Crossing Replacement Project and $1 million for the reopening of Midnight Pass.

Sarasota County also has $1 million coming for a region firefighter and EMS training academy.

The budget was published on Tuesday morning. That means the Legislature will vote on the spending formally on Friday and send the plan to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCentral Florida secures millions for roadway expansion, public safety

nextCourt hears appeal by Andrew Warren after Ron DeSantis suspension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more