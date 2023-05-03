Sarasota-Manatee makes the grade with education funding

STEM higher education funding will keep classes in session in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The Gulf Coast region enjoyed a number of wins in the state budget published Tuesday by legislative leaders.

“One way to measure the success of a legislative session is robust funding for local projects,” said Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican. “Manatee County will receive millions in state support for critical community priorities this year.”

Budget wins include $2 million for the Guy Harvey Academy of Arts and Science, which has programs on Anna Maria Island. There’s nearly $4.42 million for child services support in Manatee County as well.

“The funding for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s STEM and Nursing Facility will help serve such an important need for my area,” said Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican. “As the demand for graduates in nursing and STEM-related fields continues to grow, this facility will help attract students and faculty to the campus. I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Sen. Boyd on this project, as this funding is transformational to the campus.”

In neighboring Sarasota County, some $730,000 will fund a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder program. Manatee County also will get more than $82,000 for rural health services.

There’s $1.5 million budgeted for a HUB facility for the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

The budget also includes $8 million for expanding Moccasin Wallow Road, $4 million to replace Lighthouse Drive Bridge and $2.5 million for extending 51st Street West. Another $1.1 million is set up for Manatee County public transit.

In water projects, the legislature budgeted $1 million for the Alligator Creek Aerial Pipe Crossing Replacement Project and $1 million for the reopening of Midnight Pass.

Sarasota County also has $1 million coming for a region firefighter and EMS training academy.

The budget was published on Tuesday morning. That means the Legislature will vote on the spending formally on Friday and send the plan to Gov. Ron DeSantis.