9 government trends to remove barriers, helping Florida deliver for residents

A critical shift is happening in the public sector.

The traditional walls — both inside government and between state agencies and the private sector are coming down. Collaborations between public officials, nonprofits, and public-private partnerships are expanding, enabling state leaders and governments to take advantage of new opportunities to share knowledge and enhance services for state residents.

Deloitte’s 2023 Government Trends report offers a glance at these changes — showing nine trends emerging from this change in thinking.

According to Deloitte, the top nine trends transforming government in 2023 are:

— Fluid government workforce models. Governments are redesigning the public-sector workforce to become more flexible, skills-based, and collaborative.

— Bridging the data-sharing chasm. Governments are increasingly putting data to use to solve problems and improve lives.

— Tackling funding silos. Shared-funding mechanisms are showing promise in addressing issues that span traditional boundaries.

— Tailored public services. Governments are increasingly customizing services to improve the user experience.

— Back-office innovations that improve mission performance. Enhanced back-office systems with new tools and technology are proving to be launchpads for improving mission performance.

— Regulation that enables innovation. Regulators are playing an instrumental role in shaping new innovative ecosystems.

— Delivering whole health. Governments are actively working to restructure health care systems to deliver patient-centered whole health care.

— End-to-end justice. There are more efforts to reform justice operations by collaborating more closely across other areas of government.

— Network security. Government leaders drive greater collaboration and coordination with commercial organizations to achieve shared goals.

“Increasingly, the real work of public policy is happening within networks at different levels of government, between sectors and across global boundaries,” according to Deloitte. “Silos are being eliminated in areas such as data, funding and workforce to pool resources and capabilities.”

It’s no surprise these trends are already taking hold in Florida — specifically, through the state’s innovative approach to pooling resources.

Passed in 2021, Florida’s Reimagining Education and Career Help Act (the REACH Act) is one of the many initiatives using a multiagency approach to deliver comprehensive resources to the public.

The REACH Act offers a comprehensive blueprint for improving access, alignment, and accountability across the state’s workforce development system.

By incorporating public resources from multiple state agencies, the REACH Act seeks to supply economic opportunity and lower barriers to education and employment — helping more Floridians become self-sufficient through better access to good jobs and career paths.

Deloitte’s 2023 Government Trends report recognizes the importance of public-private sector collaboration:

“In an age of vexing challenges, public officials, business leaders and nonprofits are nurturing collaborative public-private ecosystems to take advantage of shared knowledge and unique strength to drive solutions.”

As government leaders in Florida continue to drive coordination with businesses and nonprofits, they have a real opportunity to help improve public trust in government while tackling some of the most pressing issues facing Florida families.

For more insights on 2023 Government Trends, please visit Deloitte.com.