May 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FBI raids Lynn Hurtak’s home after husband named on search warrant
Image via Lynn Hurtak.

Peter SchorschMay 9, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

St. Petersburg establishes ‘Chief Equity Officer’ position

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump opens up biggest lead yet over Ron DeSantis in Morning Consult poll

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC ramps up hiring into Super Tuesday

Lynn Hurtak
It's not clear what agents were searching for.

FBI agents have raided the home of Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak and seized property belonging to her husband, Tim Burke.

Only Burke was named on the search warrant, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The couple told the Times that computers, a phone and other equipment belonging to Burke were seized, and that the agents left the home a mess and damaged some property.

The FBI declined to provide the Times with a copy of the warrant. Hurtak referred requests for comment to her husband, who declined to further elaborate until he obtains counsel.

The FBI confirmed to the Times that a court-authorized search was conducted. Agents arrived at the couple’s Seminole Heights home before dawn, around 6 a.m. Monday morning, and left after 3 p.m.

Burke is a former journalist who now runs a media business, Burke Communications, whose website is currently down. The company is a full-service political consulting firm.

Burke previously worked for The Daily Beast, Gizmodo and Gawker.

Hurtak is fresh off a bruising campaign defending her District 3 seat. She defeated former Sen. Janet Cruz despite a fundraising disadvantage, knocking off what arguably was a better politically connected candidate. Cruz’s daughter, Ana Cruz, is Mayor Jane Castor’s domestic partner. Hurtak, as an appointed Council member prior to her election last month, was a frequent Castor critic.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump opens up biggest lead yet over Ron DeSantis in Morning Consult poll

nextSt. Petersburg establishes ‘Chief Equity Officer’ position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories