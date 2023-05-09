Donald Trump opens up biggest lead yet over Ron DeSantis in Morning Consult poll

The latest Morning Consult poll of the 2024 Republican race for President is the most lopsided yet.

That means good news for Donald Trump, and bad news for Ron DeSantis and the rest of the potential and declared field of candidates.

The survey, conducted from May 5 through May 7, shows the former President with 60% support, 41 points ahead of the Florida Governor. Former Vice President Mike Pence and author Vivek Ramaswamy are tied for third place with 5% each.

“Three in 5 potential Republican Primary voters back Trump’s bid for the GOP nomination, giving him his largest lead yet over his current and potential rivals since Morning Consult began tracking the race in December. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s yet to launch his candidacy, is supported by 19% of the party’s prospective electorate, his lowest level of support since tracking began,” the polling memo asserts.

Morning Consult surveyed 3,574 registered Republican voters, and the margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.

The Morning Consult poll is potentially a slight outlier, as the average of polls bodes better for DeSantis. He only trails Trump there by 30 points, 53% to 23%.

The Race to the White House delegate count, which is based on national and state polling, shows Trump with 1,777 delegates against 609 for DeSantis if the field doesn’t consolidate. In a consolidated field, Trump leads 1,599 to 855. A total of 1,234 delegates are required to win.

Despite these trends, there is one recent survey that suggests the race isn’t quite as lopsided as these metrics say.

Change Research asked 404 likely 2024 Republican Presidential Primary voters who they “approved” of in its most recent poll and it seems Florida’s Governor is close behind in that metric. The survey found 75% would vote for Trump on an approval voting ballot, while 67% would vote for DeSantis, with competition much farther back.