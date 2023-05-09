Ron DeSantis suggests cutting federal spending, silent on Social Security, Medicare cuts

Gov. Ron DeSantis is offering a solution to the current federal debt ceiling crisis.

“What they should be doing is reducing spending,” DeSantis said in Miami.

However, the Governor ignored the question from a reporter about whether Social Security and Medicare should be “on the table,” instead offering a vague, 50,000-foot view of federal spending beyond its means.

“I think the idea that you would just raise (the debt ceiling) without anything is ridiculous. And we were $21 trillion in debt like five years ago, and now we’re $31 trillion in debt. And I think Joe Biden’s position is you just keep spending like no end and eventually it’s going to solve itself.”

DeSantis added that “what they’re spending now is significantly more than what (Barack) Obama’s budget his last year of President projected for this year, and even with what they’re doing to reduce. So I just find it ridiculous that you would have Biden taking the position that there should be no reforms whatsoever to what the government is spending.”

“I think what they’re doing to me is common sense,” DeSantis said. That was seemingly a reference to the hard-line position taken by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in ongoing negotiations.

“I don’t know why you would want to continue going the direction they were going. Eventually, this is all going to cause major, major problems,” DeSantis continued, adding that despite previous warnings, “you haven’t seen, necessarily, the crisis that some people predicted.”

“But I don’t see how you could go on this trajectory and not see something bad,” the Governor warned.

DeSantis has worked in recent months to attempt to walk back his previous position that Social Security and Medicare should be cut, in the wake of fierce and recurring blasts from former President Donald Trump, which he calls “Democrat attacks.”

“It’s interesting: Donald Trump himself wrote a book where he was talking about the need to increase the age of eligibility for Social Security to 70 and said people shouldn’t be worried about retiring,” DeSantis said Friday on Newsmax.