May 10, 2023
Bettors turn on Donald Trump after sexual abuse ruling
Donald Trump - Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

Peter SchorschMay 10, 20233min1

Trump DeSantis
'Punters are expecting him to pay a very high political price.'

Just hours after a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the civil case brought against the former President by E. Jean Carroll, punters are turning their backs in favor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump was ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll after the jury found Trump had sexually abused and defamed the woman, though the jury did not rule in Carroll’s favor on her claim that he raped her.

Still, the ruling had an immediate effect on bettors as it relates to Trump’s chances in the 2024 election, with BoyleSports easing Trump’s odds from 2/1 to 5/2.

“Donald Trump may have been typically defiant when he was golfing in Ireland last week, but this ruling could well throw his 2024 bid off course and punters are expecting him to pay a very high political price,” BoyleSports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons said.

Trump still leads DeSantis in Primary betting, with 8/15 odds.

But DeSantis saw his odds improve, from 3/1 to 7/4 to earn the GOP nomination for President. His odds of beating President Joe Biden in the General Election also got a bump, from 11/2 to 9/2.

Biden still remains the favorite overall, with a bump from 2/1 to 6/4 after the President confirmed he would seek re-election. 

Other GOP candidates in the betting mix include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Of those, Haley has the best odds of earning her party’s nomination, at 28/1. Scott follows at 33/1 while Carlson trails at 40/1.

BoyleSports odds also evaluate potential General Election candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and Haley, all as long shots. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

One comment

  • Billy the Bamboozler

    May 10, 2023 at 7:25 am

    He threw plates of food against the wall. He tore the backs of seats out of limousines. He tore patches of hair out of his first wife’s head. Many frauds, thefts, lies, and sex assaults. GOP response: Give him the nuclear codes again.

    Reply

