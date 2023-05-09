New College to bring in Scott Atlas as commencement speaker

A medical advisor who supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-lockdown policies during the pandemic will speak at New College’s commencement.

Dr. Scott Atlas will address graduates on May 17 at the Sarasota campus.

“Dr. Atlas’ perspective and resume are impressive; he is a champion and fighter for free speech and a renowned national leader,” said Richard Corcoran, Interim President of New College. “We are happy to welcome him here at New College, where we place a high value on personal freedom and individual autonomy, as Dr. Atlas does.”

The move will likely turn some heads, and the selection leans into the message the one-time haven for liberal students could be taking a hard-right turn.

Atlas in 2020 was appointed as special coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump but quickly resigned amid friction with other public health leaders within the administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. Atlas promoted the concept of “herd immunity,” having a wide span of the population develop natural immunity to COVID-19, well before a vaccine was available.

DeSantis issued a lockdown order in Florida in 2020, but started reopening ahead of many other large states. While DeSantis never publicly said his administration was pursuing “herd immunity,” he publicly assembled medical experts supporting that approach.

That included a number of appearances with DeSantis alongside Atlas, and had him appear on panels including one de-platformed by YouTube for medical misinformation.

Notably, Corcoran served at that time as DeSantis’ Education Commissioner and oversaw the reopening of Florida’s schools in 2020. He praised Atlas in announcing him as a speaker.

“Dr. Atlas is a noted commencement speaker and comes at such a pivotal time for New College,” Corcoran said.

“But that is not only what led me to asking him to speak to our graduates. Dr. Atlas is a first-generation college student in his family, he knows the value of hard work and what a path to higher education can lead to in one’s future. He has spoken about being bold and rising up over challenges, even amongst criticism. That spoke to me as we seek to stand up for the future of New College, our students and faculty — and now our graduates. I am proud and honored that he has accepted our invitation to speak.”

Corcoran was hired to lead the college after DeSantis appointed a slate of conservative trustees at the school, who promptly fired former New College President Patricia Okker. Corcoran came on at a much higher salary. A former House Speaker, he also lobbied lawmakers in the Legislature this year and secured a near record level of funding for the small liberal arts university.