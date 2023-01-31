Trustees fire Patricia Okker as New College President

New College of Florida President Patricia Okker was fired without cause at a Board of Trustees meeting.

“I understand that there is a new mandate for this college,” Okker said.

Before the meeting, a new contract was negotiated to allow for a sabbatical for Okker, but then for her to take a full-time teaching position at the school if she does not take a job elsewhere.

The parting of ways with the administrator comes after significant upheaval on the board. Gov. Ron DeSantis this month appointed six new members to the board and promised to remake the college more like Hillsdale College. The State University System’s Board of Governors appointed another member of the same background, the leader of a conservative think tank.

Okker was hired for the job in 2021. She previously served as dean of the College of Arts and Science at the University of Missouri.

At the trustee meeting, Okker slammed the new direction being pushed for the college.

“I’m going to say publicly. I do not believe that students are being indoctrinated at New College,” Okker said.

New trustee Matt Spalding proposed hiring former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as interim President but said he would not be available until March. In the interim, the school will have Dr. Bradley Thiessen fill in.

A five-year contract Okkere signed on April 28, 2021 promised her an annual salary of $305,000. The contract runs through June 2026. The contract also allows her to give notice of intent to resign without a breach in contract, but she must give 90 days’ notice.

New College counsel David Smolker laid out the specifics of how money would be paid out in installments, noting if Okker found work at another college the obligation would end.

Under new terms for a contract negotiated ahead of the meeting noted her contract also allows for her in the event of termination to take on a full-time teaching position. She is guaranteed pay of at least $150,000.

The college has the power under the contract to terminate Okker without cause, but must give six months’ notice, and can only take such an action with a two-thirds vote by trustees.

She can also be fired with cause if trustees feel she has failed. Reasons itemized in the contract include a deliberate violation of duties, moral misconduct that brings disrespect or ridicule on the institution, or if the board judges that she has violated any college rules or the state Constitution.

Mary Ruiz, chair of the Board of Trustees and a member since before the recent appointments, noted there have been comments in social media that Okker will be terminated. That seemed to reference in part a blog post by new trustee Eddie Speir.

Grace Keenan, the student trustee on the board, said she felt Okker should be kept on the board.

“I think you’re an incredible person to lead us through these changes. and I hope you stay,” she said.

She voted against firing Okker, and also raised concerns about hiring Corcoran before the entire board could meet with him.

But other board members who praised Okker said she likely was not the right person to lead the college with the new board.

“This is a different dynamic that we’re encountering,” Speir said. “I think it would be fair to her and to the new person that came to understand the full ramifications.”

The news about Okker followed word Corcoran was already planning to take over as interim New College President. His consulting firm, Continental Strategy, send a letter to clients saying he would take over administration for the school.

At the trustee meeting, numerous speakers praised Okker, while none disparaged her besides those on the board.

“We fully support President Okker as the leader we need to realize the vision we share with trustees, a future of the colleges and innovative rigorous program which is a model of free speech expression and critical inquiry,” said Chris Kottke, a math instructor at the college.