May 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: New College scores another $10M
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, left, greets Former Speaker and Interim President of New College of Florida Richard Corcoran, during the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesMay 1, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Brewster Bevis: Legislation could end frivolous litigation targeting legit business communications

HeadlinesUniversities

Budget conference: 3 South Florida higher ed institutions total $15.5M in ‘sprinkle list’ funding

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis to decide if learner’s permits, driver’s licenses needed to operate golf carts

FLAPOL030723CH035
The budget already had $15M allotted for the small university.

New College of Florida won’t just get the $15 million promised by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House’s “sprinkle list” includes another $10 million in operational costs for the Sarasota school.

That’s likely a credit to Interim President Richard Corcoran, a former House Speaker hired (at a highly scrutinized price tag) to lead Florida’s honors college.

Corcoran came on after DeSantis appointed a slate of conservative trustees tasked with an overhaul of the small school. Trustees at a first meeting fired sitting President Patricia Okker and later dismantled any diversity, equity and inclusion functions at the school.

As a new board was preparing to convene, DeSantis promised his budget would request $15 million for New College, and the House and Senate early on budgeted as much for the school.

DeSantis’ overhaul of the school, which long held a reputation for its liberal and largely LGBTQ student body, has been part of a yearslong push against liberal academia.

But the Sarasota college has long struggled with attendance, even as it maintained a strong position on national liberal arts college rankings. The school had around 700 students at the time of the overhaul.

With the promise of more funding, the school has offered $10,000 scholarships to attract more students to the school.

But even with that, the school amid controversy has seen a reduced number of students applying to attend next year.

The sprinkle list is a set of supplemental funding items tacked onto the budget at the end of the negotiations. They are often member projects, but they can also be used to add money to a program that one chamber sought to fund at a higher level.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState-run Disney governing board plans to countersue Disney

nextBudget conference: JAXPORT crane replacement leads Northeast Florida 'sprinkle list'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more