Budget conference: New College scores another $10M

New College of Florida won’t just get the $15 million promised by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House’s “sprinkle list” includes another $10 million in operational costs for the Sarasota school.

That’s likely a credit to Interim President Richard Corcoran, a former House Speaker hired (at a highly scrutinized price tag) to lead Florida’s honors college.

Corcoran came on after DeSantis appointed a slate of conservative trustees tasked with an overhaul of the small school. Trustees at a first meeting fired sitting President Patricia Okker and later dismantled any diversity, equity and inclusion functions at the school.

As a new board was preparing to convene, DeSantis promised his budget would request $15 million for New College, and the House and Senate early on budgeted as much for the school.

DeSantis’ overhaul of the school, which long held a reputation for its liberal and largely LGBTQ student body, has been part of a yearslong push against liberal academia.

But the Sarasota college has long struggled with attendance, even as it maintained a strong position on national liberal arts college rankings. The school had around 700 students at the time of the overhaul.

With the promise of more funding, the school has offered $10,000 scholarships to attract more students to the school.

But even with that, the school amid controversy has seen a reduced number of students applying to attend next year.

The sprinkle list is a set of supplemental funding items tacked onto the budget at the end of the negotiations. They are often member projects, but they can also be used to add money to a program that one chamber sought to fund at a higher level.