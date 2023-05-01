May 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate add sprinkle list, seal final budget deal
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/6/23-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, chairs the Appropriations Committee, Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gray RohrerMay 1, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill authorizing supermajority jury votes for execution for child rapists

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘We deserve better’: Joe Saunders to challenge Fabián Basabe in HD 106

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Funding to Fernandina Beach for seawall, Nassau County for flood mitigation

FLAPOL020623CH016
'We are setting aside historic levels of reserves and have put forth a budget that responds to the needs of Floridians in a meaningful and responsible way.'

Florida lawmakers are set to add nearly $670 million in spending for member projects, boosts to programs and increases in agency funds for salary hikes as part of the last step in the budget negotiations.

The supplemental funding lists, known colloquially as “sprinkle lists” from the House and Senate were agreed to Monday. The largest items were $38 million for the Department of Corrections to give bonuses to help keep guards in prisons with high vacancy rates for positions, $32.3 million for the graduate medical education program to produce more doctors and $31.8 million to increase the reimbursement rates for nursing homes.

“We are setting aside historic levels of reserves and have put forth a budget that responds to the needs of Floridians in a meaningful and responsible way,” said Rep. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican and Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

“The supplemental list makes key investments in rural infrastructure, correctional officers, law enforcement, alternative water supply, our state court system and our universities and colleges.”

The sprinkle list is a set of supplemental funding items tacked onto the budget at the end of the negotiations. They are often member projects, but can also be used to add money to a program that one chamber sought to fund at a higher level.

“We focus on mental health initiatives as well as funding for seniors who reside in nursing homes,” Senate budget chief Doug Broxson, a Gulf Breeze Republican, said in explaining the Senate sprinkle list.

“We add to the state’s investment in hurricane relief and additional support to keep our universities No. 1 in the country and, finally, we added funds to help fiscally constrained counties pay for the safe school K-9 program.”

The agreement put the final touches on the budget, which will be made public later on Monday. The final amount is likely to be around $115 billion.

But one key program placed in the budget on Sunday is a $4 billion plan to speed up road projects around the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis had requested $7 billion for the Moving Florida Forward program.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Money to flow as House agrees to Senate water projects offer

nextBudget conference: New College of Florida scores another $10M in 'sprinkle list'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more