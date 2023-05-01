May 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: USF lands more than $40M in supplemental funding ‘sprinkle list’
Image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschMay 1, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill authorizing supermajority jury votes for execution for child rapists

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘We deserve better’: Joe Saunders to challenge Fabián Basabe in HD 106

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Funding to Fernandina Beach for seawall, Nassau County for flood mitigation

USF Sarasota-Manatee
Discretionary funds and STEM education are on deck.

The University of South Florida is set to get millions in supplemental funding for operational enhancements, as well as money for a new nursing facility at its Sarasota-Manatee campus, according to line items on the House and Senate “sprinkle lists.”

The House included $14 million in nonrecurring operational enhancement funding on its sprinkle list, while the Senate provided $10 million for the same use in recurring funds, including things like attracting talent.

Allocated monies for operational support or enhancement are essentially discretionary funds that can be used for just about any aspect of campus operations.

Those sprinkles are in addition to the $20 million “bump offer” the House provided Saturday for operational support, a $10 million boost from what the Senate had offered. Time is winding down on finalizing the budget before the state-mandated “cooling-off period” takes effect before a final vote.

The Senate’s sprinkle list also includes $16.25 million in nonrecurring funds for USF Sarasota-Manatee’s Academic STEM Nursing facility.

That’s more than the school requested. Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican, is carrying the appropriations request, which asked for about $11.2 million.

The school is also seeking $2 million in federal funding, according to the request.

The funding would help pay for “planning, design and construction” for a new academic facility that will “enable the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to create new and expand current Nursing/STEM-related academic programs, provide new research capabilities and increase research productive, host academic conferences and community events, attract and retain excellent faculty and students, and support national, state, regional and local demands for graduates with STEM-related degrees.”

Several groups indicated support for the funding, including the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Venice Chamber of Commerce, according to the appropriations request.

The sprinkle list is a set of supplemental funding items tacked onto the budget at the end of the negotiations. They are often member projects, but they can also be used to add money to a program that one chamber sought to fund at a higher level.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: New College of Florida scores another $10M in 'sprinkle list'

nextBudget conference: Hillsborough Sheriff's Office lands $1M in 'sprinkle list' for K9 training facility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more