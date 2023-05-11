May 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs Roller Skating Rink Safety Act

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill expanding financial disclosure requirements for local officials

HeadlinesInfluence

No “baby drivers”: Gov. DeSantis OKs requiring licenses or permits for minors driving golf carts

HeadlinesInfluence

Floridians get first choice as Governor signs state park reservation bill

Skate world lakeland
The bill shifts liability burdens to skaters from owners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that supporters say could save the roller skating rink industry.

The House and Senate both unanimously passed the “Roller Skating Rink Safety Act,” sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough. Rep. Susan Plasencia carried the House version. The Governor’s signature continues the smooth glide of the bill into law.

The measure shifts liability burdens in many cases to skaters and patrons rather than management and ownership, with the goal of lowering insurance premiums for owners and operators of the roughly 41 rinks left in the Sunshine State.

What SB 1458 calls “allocation of risks and costs” bears a disproportionate impact on rink owners and operators, preventing the insuring of these operations from being “economically feasible” for carriers. This bill would shift the burden to the consumer, aligning it with similar statutory language covering activities such as skateboarding, inline skating, paintball, and freestyle, mountain and off-road bicycling.

Owners “face great difficulty in obtaining liability insurance coverage at an affordable cost and that the lack of affordable insurance coverage affects not only owners of roller-skating rinks, but also persons who may suffer personal injuries or property damages as a result of accidents that occur on the premises of a roller-skating rink,” the bill contends.

Thus, “occurrences resulting in liability to owners should be more predictable by limiting the liability that may be incurred by the owners and encouraging the development and implementation of risk reduction techniques.”

Owners are responsible for prominently posting at least three signs informing skaters and patrons of their risks, as well as having at least one manager on hand for every 200 customers. They are also charged with keeping the skating surface in a “reasonably safe” condition.

Skaters are responsible for maintaining “reasonable control” of speed and direction, meanwhile, as well as “proper awareness” of potential hazards — including other skaters and inanimate objects.

Florida now joins Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas with legislation governing rink liability.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs measure creating ‘9/11 Heroes’ Day’

nextJim Magill — ready for 'new adventure,' but not quite done with The Process

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories