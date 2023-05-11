No “baby drivers”: Gov. DeSantis OKs requiring licenses or permits for minors driving golf carts

In the Free State of Florida, golf carts now have statewide age limits for operation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (HB 949) banning young drivers from operating the carts on “certain roadways” (namely public roads) unless they have driver’s licenses or learner’s permits that have not been suspended or revoked.

Sen. Erin Grall and Rep. Cyndi Stevenson sponsored the legislation to replace language in current law, which exempts golf cart drivers from license requirements altogether.

Golf carts can be seen in certain neighborhoods, usually upscale communities. The legislation would put guardrails on operation, but not particularly severe ones, treating illegal operation as a “noncriminal traffic infraction.”

Children are often injured in golf cart accidents, at rates significantly higher than adults, and these injuries often lead to head, neck or spine injuries.

Adding to the problem, golf carts lack safety equipment that normal cars have. That’s a problem when they’re used as alternative transportation in neighborhoods and at resorts, particularly when driven by people as young as 14 years old. Without a license requirement, there is no meaningful way to enforce an age rule.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association supported the legislation.

The new rules to ride go into effect July 1.