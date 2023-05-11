May 11, 2023
No “baby drivers”: Gov. DeSantis OKs requiring licenses or permits for minors driving golf carts

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20232min1

golf carts
New golf cart rules come to the Free State of Florida.

In the Free State of Florida, golf carts now have statewide age limits for operation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (HB 949) banning young drivers from operating the carts on “certain roadways” (namely public roads) unless they have driver’s licenses or learner’s permits that have not been suspended or revoked.

Sen. Erin Grall and Rep. Cyndi Stevenson sponsored the legislation to replace language in current law, which exempts golf cart drivers from license requirements altogether.

Golf carts can be seen in certain neighborhoods, usually upscale communities. The legislation would put guardrails on operation, but not particularly severe ones, treating illegal operation as a “noncriminal traffic infraction.”

Children are often injured in golf cart accidents, at rates significantly higher than adults, and these injuries often lead to head, neck or spine injuries.

Adding to the problem, golf carts lack safety equipment that normal cars have. That’s a problem when they’re used as alternative transportation in neighborhoods and at resorts, particularly when driven by people as young as 14 years old. Without a license requirement, there is no meaningful way to enforce an age rule.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association supported the legislation.

The new rules to ride go into effect July 1.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍

    May 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm

    All the culture war and the stupid laws to divert attention away from the GOP shoveling mountains of money to the rich… sabotaging and obstructing government to benefit the rich. The poor sub-apes who are victims of all the Republican political theatre should retaliate.

    Reply

