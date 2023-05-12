May 12, 2023
First-time GOP candidate for Palm Beach County’s HD 93 adds $48K in April

Anne Geggis

CABRERA MITCHELL WALDRON
Brandon Cabrera collected the money in the first 30 days of his campaign.

A first-time candidate seeking to represent an inland House district in Palm Beach County added $48,150 in his campaign’s first 30 days — including $25,000 from his own pockets.

Brandon Cabrera, a Republican and owner of BrandX Company, faces a Primary against Republican Chris Mitchell, a mortgage company vice president, to represent House District 93. Whoever wins that contest will take on the current holder of the seat, freshman Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron.

The Village of Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach comprise HD 93.

In April, Cabrera received support from an assortment of Palm Beach County businesses. Giving the maximum $1,000 donation were Florida Land Title Insurance; Tropical Baker; PC Air Conditioning; Ocasio Construction; Yaniel & Sons Construction; RBMM Investment; HRC Investment Group; and Rehab Camp.

Cabrera builds houses for a living. And the real estate sector represented the largest portion of his support in April.

Individuals donating to Cabrera’s campaign included two physicians, a restaurant owner, a pilot and a paramedic.

Highlighting his local bona fides as the captain of the varsity lacrosse team at Palm Beach Central High School, Cabrera substantially outraised his Republican rival.

Mitchell, a branch manager at Norcom Mortgage, added $1,625 to his campaign. The biggest donation — $500 — came from Jane Bolin, an Oakland Park lawyer.

Right out of the gate at his campaign announcement, Cabrera boasted an endorsement from Michael Barnett, Palm Beach County GOP Chair. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Barnett to the Palm Beach County Commission to fill the remainder of Dave Kerner’s term after Kerner was appointed to become the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for DeSantis’ second term.

Republicans made significant inroads in this traditionally Democratic stronghold, and the next election will be a test of the party’s staying power.

Cabrera’s news release this week noted Waldron did not raise anything during April — as campaign finance laws bar incumbents from collecting cash when the Legislature is in Session.

The campaigns faced a Wednesday deadline to report April donations.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

