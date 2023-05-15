Ron DeSantis doubles down on GOP ‘culture of losing’ critique

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to present Florida as an alternative to the “culture of losing” that has permeated the Republican Party.
DeSantis, addressing supporters and media in Sarasota, amplified comments that he has made in out-of-state appearances, a seeming preface to a run for President.
“I look at the last however many election cycles. In 2018, we lost the House. We lost the Senate in 2020, Joe Biden becomes President and has done a huge amount of damage, very unpopular in 2022. And we are supposed to have this big red wave, and other than Florida and Iowa, I didn’t see a red wave across this country,” DeSantis said.
“I think the party has developed a culture of losing. I think that there’s not accountability. And I think in Florida, we really showed what it takes to not just win, win big and then deliver big.”
DeSantis continued his implied critique of Donald Trump.
“Ultimately, when you’re doing all this, what results are you producing for people? That’s really what matters. You can sit there and talk about cable news, social media, all these other things that people are fixated on,” DeSantis added. “And for me it’s like, ‘OK, what’s that true north?'”
“You’ve obviously got to win, otherwise you don’t get a ticket to the dance,” DeSantis continued. “But once you do that, how are you going to be able to actually bring about big change to make people’s lives better?”
DeSantis made the “culture of losing” comments in Iowa this weekend most recently.
“There’s no substitute for victory,” he said. “We must reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.”
For his part, former President Trump diverges, saying DeSantis is “not a winner” and that he would have lost in 2018 by “30 points” without his endorsement.
“First of all, I’m not at all caught up in the past. And second of all, I’m doing much better against Biden than he is in the polls, and I’m doing much better against him,” Trump told The Messenger. “I mean, I’m beating (DeSantis) by 40 points in some polls, so he can talk about what he wants. And third of all, I did very well in the Midterms.”
5 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 15, 2023 at 12:18 pm
Let us not forget how Rhondas Panties was the big Drag, the Queen of losing, he was at 5%, and then Trump said “hey everybody vote for Rhonda for FLA Gov” and now we’re stuck with Trump’s terrible choice in undergarments: Rhon DasPanties. Rhonda is living, breathing proof (unless he’s truly an Anti-Intelligence bot like people saying) that Trumps picks his friends same as he picks his hamberders: badly.
PeterH
May 15, 2023 at 12:20 pm
Maybe Rhonda….. just maybe….. Republican candidates are a bunch of conspiracy theorists, liars, grifters and losers …… AND THAT’S WHY THE GQP IS LOSING ELECTIONS!
Halfway There
May 15, 2023 at 12:21 pm
Gov DesAnus is halfway to “culture of losing.” If somebody could find Ron some culture, I think he can finish the drill and finally achieve Florida Man Nirvana.
Michael K
May 15, 2023 at 12:42 pm
Governor DeathSentence is a big hit with racists, vigilantes and white supremacists. He’s losing everyone else who is awake – and the rest of the nation is simply saying no thanks to the clown show here. We’re stuck with him for a few more years, and will be paying dearly for his reckless wave of destruction.
WhatNow
May 15, 2023 at 1:37 pm
Eh, maybe we should just let these two hamsters chew each other up. At this point I think that us “regular” folks will probably do best if we just let them continue to knaw on each other to the point where both become politically crippled.