Ron DeSantis doubles down on GOP ‘culture of losing’ critique

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to present Florida as an alternative to the “culture of losing” that has permeated the Republican Party.

DeSantis, addressing supporters and media in Sarasota, amplified comments that he has made in out-of-state appearances, a seeming preface to a run for President.

“I look at the last however many election cycles. In 2018, we lost the House. We lost the Senate in 2020, Joe Biden becomes President and has done a huge amount of damage, very unpopular in 2022. And we are supposed to have this big red wave, and other than Florida and Iowa, I didn’t see a red wave across this country,” DeSantis said.

“I think the party has developed a culture of losing. I think that there’s not accountability. And I think in Florida, we really showed what it takes to not just win, win big and then deliver big.”

DeSantis continued his implied critique of Donald Trump.

“Ultimately, when you’re doing all this, what results are you producing for people? That’s really what matters. You can sit there and talk about cable news, social media, all these other things that people are fixated on,” DeSantis added. “And for me it’s like, ‘OK, what’s that true north?'”

“You’ve obviously got to win, otherwise you don’t get a ticket to the dance,” DeSantis continued. “But once you do that, how are you going to be able to actually bring about big change to make people’s lives better?”

DeSantis made the “culture of losing” comments in Iowa this weekend most recently.

“There’s no substitute for victory,” he said. “We must reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.”

For his part, former President Trump diverges, saying DeSantis is “not a winner” and that he would have lost in 2018 by “30 points” without his endorsement.

“First of all, I’m not at all caught up in the past. And second of all, I’m doing much better against Biden than he is in the polls, and I’m doing much better against him,” Trump told The Messenger. “I mean, I’m beating (DeSantis) by 40 points in some polls, so he can talk about what he wants. And third of all, I did very well in the Midterms.”