Period activists roll through Tallahassee in their Vangina after menstrual controversy

Legislation that’s become best known for more tightly regulating schools’ use of pronouns that don’t match reproductive function briefly garnered national notoriety for potentially banning the traditional, fifth-grade menstrual cycle lesson.
The first and second versions of the bill (HB 1069), now awaiting the Governor’s signature, had a line saying that discussion of human sexuality must wait until the sixth grade. And Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt in committee debate asked the sponsor of the bill whether it would delay conversations about periods until after many girls get their first one, which is often in the fourth or fifth grade.
“It would,” replied Republican Rep. Stan McClain.
A video clip of that exchange went viral, got picked up in publications coast to coast — even some based in Britain — and, this weekend, drew the “Vangina” to Florida for some counterprogramming on the importance of talking about flow.
“What the implications (of the bill) are for menstrual health and hygiene for students in the fourth and fifth grade in the state of Florida is concerning to us,” said Dana Marlowe, CEO and founder of I Support the Girls and part of the Vangina’s crew that camped out at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend festival in Miramar Beach.
“We want to make sure that children receive information about their bodies because the less information young students learn and receive about their bodies … concern and anxiety will increase as these changes naturally occur,” said Marlowe, who is based in Maryland.
Camped out at the music festival, with a van showing a talking tampon, the organization collected more than 1,000 filled-out postcards urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider the state’s stance on periods.
“Menstruation is a natural bodily process that affects nearly half of the population, and it’s time to stop treating it as a taboo topic in Florida schools,” the postcard begins.
McClain did not return a call seeking comment, but the bill’s cosponsor, Republican Rep. Adam Anderson, said at no time did the talk ban talk about periods — even when it doesn’t involve grammar.
“That was taken out of context,” Anderson said of the viral clip showing the exchange between Gantt and McClain.
Although the list of amendments to the bill don’t delete the line about no sex education until sixth grade, Gantt said she’s satisfied that the bill doesn’t explicitly forbid a teacher from answering girls’ questions should they reach this milestone before sixth grade and want more information from a teacher.
But the overall bill has her concerned the same way last year’s Parental Rights in Education Law (HB 1557) worried teachers enough that pictures of nontraditional families were taken off desks and rainbow stickers in classrooms removed, she said.
“I think there still will be a chilling effect on teachers talking about basic biology,” Gannt said.
But the Session did include some recognition that lawmaking needed to go with the flow. A bill (HB 389) that allows school districts to make menstrual hygiene products available in schools without charges passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate.
One comment
Earl Pitts American
May 16, 2023 at 7:19 am
Good morning America,
I, Earl Pitts American, pushed through the bill to provide menstrual products free of charge in The Great State of Florida’s schools.
Dook 4 brains lefties will not beleive where the oppisition was coming from but sadly its true what I’m going to tell you.
Your very own Democratic Senators and Representatives wanted to deny these hygine products to the majority precious Black girls which needed them so badly.
Because of the leftist woke “men can have babies” everyone should sexulaly transition to another sex thing. Thats why your Democrat elected officials tried to kill the bill.
Their feeling was providing hygine products to Black Girls would clear up the lines of sexual seperation rather than their twisted preference to blur sexual lines of seperation.
Think about what I just told you readers. And get on down to your County Supervisor of Elections and regestiar Republican ASAP.
Dont worry Florida I, Earl Pitts American, have already contacted all 67 Florida County Supervisors and ordered them to staff up for the massave wave of Democrats coming in to switch to Republican.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American