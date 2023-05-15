May 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody urges Florida Supreme Court to snuff out marijuana amendment
Ashley Moody settles up with pharmacies over the opioid crisis.

Jacob OglesMay 15, 20236min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Disney gets ready to celebrate Pride amid ongoing fight with DeSantis

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rebuts Republican critics of Disney battle

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.15.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Moody ad
Safe & Smart Florida has collected more than a quarter of the required signatures to put adult use on the ballot.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says a recreational marijuana amendment should not appear on the ballot next year.

The state’s top legal officer submitted her assessment in writing to the Florida Supreme Court. She holds to the same opinion she did in 2019, the last time a citizens’ initiative sought to put the adult use question to voters. In short, she argued the court should shoot the matter down.

“I believe that the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements of Section 101.161(1), Fla. Stat., and will present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time,” she wrote.

Moody cited a law requiring constitutional amendments to touch on just a single subject, and whether it complies with all technical requirements of state law.

The Attorney General is required to render an opinion once a petition effort submits a quarter of the required valid signatures to put an amendment on the ballot, and to transmit the measure to the Florida Supreme Court for review.

Safe & Smart Florida, the force behind the marijuana amendment, had 658,099 signatures already certified as of May 10.

“We appreciate General Moody’s transmittal to the Supreme Court but respectfully disagree with her statement that she believes it does not comply,” reads a statement from the Safe & Smart campaign.

“We very much look forward to her analysis but more importantly to both written and oral arguments before the Florida Supreme Court and a positive ruling from that court. As an aside, it is important to note that the opinion of the Attorney General is not binding and that this matter will be decided after both sides have had their say before the Florida Supreme Court.”

The amendment, titled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” would allow non-medical use of the narcotic and prohibit any law subjecting use to criminal liability or civil sanctions. It would also clear all licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state to start making and selling recreational cannabis products.

Florida voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana only for medical uses. That laid the groundwork for a still-growing industry in the state, along with a host of regulations around the product. But it’s still not legal for residents and visitors of Florida to use marijuana without a prescription.

Trulieve, the largest marijuana producer in Florida, has put millions behind the effort to put adult use on the ballot.

“We believe the ballot language meets Florida’s single subject and related laws and look forward to the Smart & Safe campaign bringing this matter before the court where we expect a positive ruling,” said Trulieve spokesman Steve Vancore.

“As a majority of American adults now enjoy the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption, we hope the court will agree that the Smart & Safe amendment meets Florida’s ballot sufficiency laws and will allow the voters to have a vote on this important matter.”

Any constitutional amendment ultimately must pass muster with the Florida Supreme Court. If it makes the ballot, the measure must still win approval with 60% of voters in the General Election in order to become part of the Florida Constitution.

The high court in June 2021 rejected a similar constitutional amendment from Sensible Florida that would have allowed individuals to grow marijuana in their homes and require the product be regulated like alcohol.

Months prior, justices had also rejected a proposed amendment from Make It Legal Florida that would have legalized recreational marijuana in Florida. The concern at that point, and one voiced by Moody’s office, was that the amendment could only decriminalize marijuana under state law, while the federal government still outlaws its use.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUncertainty stalks proposal for federal snapper-grouper fishing permit

nextLast Call for 5.15.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories