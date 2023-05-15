Ashley Moody urges Florida Supreme Court to snuff out marijuana amendment

Attorney General Ashley Moody says a recreational marijuana amendment should not appear on the ballot next year.

The state’s top legal officer submitted her assessment in writing to the Florida Supreme Court. She holds to the same opinion she did in 2019, the last time a citizens’ initiative sought to put the adult use question to voters. In short, she argued the court should shoot the matter down.

“I believe that the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements of Section 101.161(1), Fla. Stat., and will present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time,” she wrote.

Moody cited a law requiring constitutional amendments to touch on just a single subject, and whether it complies with all technical requirements of state law.

The Attorney General is required to render an opinion once a petition effort submits a quarter of the required valid signatures to put an amendment on the ballot, and to transmit the measure to the Florida Supreme Court for review.

Safe & Smart Florida, the force behind the marijuana amendment, had 658,099 signatures already certified as of May 10.

“We appreciate General Moody’s transmittal to the Supreme Court but respectfully disagree with her statement that she believes it does not comply,” reads a statement from the Safe & Smart campaign.

“We very much look forward to her analysis but more importantly to both written and oral arguments before the Florida Supreme Court and a positive ruling from that court. As an aside, it is important to note that the opinion of the Attorney General is not binding and that this matter will be decided after both sides have had their say before the Florida Supreme Court.”

The amendment, titled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” would allow non-medical use of the narcotic and prohibit any law subjecting use to criminal liability or civil sanctions. It would also clear all licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state to start making and selling recreational cannabis products.

Florida voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana only for medical uses. That laid the groundwork for a still-growing industry in the state, along with a host of regulations around the product. But it’s still not legal for residents and visitors of Florida to use marijuana without a prescription.

Trulieve, the largest marijuana producer in Florida, has put millions behind the effort to put adult use on the ballot.

“We believe the ballot language meets Florida’s single subject and related laws and look forward to the Smart & Safe campaign bringing this matter before the court where we expect a positive ruling,” said Trulieve spokesman Steve Vancore.

“As a majority of American adults now enjoy the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption, we hope the court will agree that the Smart & Safe amendment meets Florida’s ballot sufficiency laws and will allow the voters to have a vote on this important matter.”

Any constitutional amendment ultimately must pass muster with the Florida Supreme Court. If it makes the ballot, the measure must still win approval with 60% of voters in the General Election in order to become part of the Florida Constitution.

The high court in June 2021 rejected a similar constitutional amendment from Sensible Florida that would have allowed individuals to grow marijuana in their homes and require the product be regulated like alcohol.

Months prior, justices had also rejected a proposed amendment from Make It Legal Florida that would have legalized recreational marijuana in Florida. The concern at that point, and one voiced by Moody’s office, was that the amendment could only decriminalize marijuana under state law, while the federal government still outlaws its use.