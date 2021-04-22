Florida Supreme Court strikes down proposed adult-use marijuana amendment as ‘misleading’

The chances of adult-use marijuana being decided by Florida voters took a serious hit Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled that ballot petition language from the pro-cannabis Make It Legal Florida misled potential voters.

“We conclude that the language in the ballot summary indicating that the proposed amendment unqualifiedly ‘permits’ the use (and distribution) of recreational marijuana is affirmatively misleading,” read the majority opinion in the 5-2 case, led by Chief Justice Charles T. Canady.

The Supreme Court ruling against the Make It Legal Florida language found a number of defects.

The initiative language, according to the majority opinion, was “clearly and conclusively defective,” with specific attention paid to the claim that the initiative would “permit” people to have 2.5 ounces of marijuana, which conflicts with prevailing federal law. Previous marijuana initiatives that made the ballot limited immunity to state law only, with no claims about federal protections.

Justice Alan Lawson offered a dissent with opinion.

“Today’s decision underestimates Florida voters and adds hurdles to the citizen-initiative process that are not supported by the plain language of the governing law or our precedent. Because the ballot summary in this case complies with the constitutional and statutory requirements by which we are to judge ballot summaries, I would apply our precedent and approve this measure for placement on the ballot.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody petitioned the court for an advisory opinion on the matter in late 2019, back when the matter could have still qualified for the 2020 ballot.

“Facts matter. Before Florida voters are asked to make critical changes to our state constitution, those facts should be made clear. That’s why, by law, any citizen initiative seeking to amend the state constitution must offer voters a summary explaining the legal effect of that amendment — painting a full picture of the important choice voters are asked to make. This initiative suggests to voters that their vote will allow for conduct that will remain illegal with significant penalties,” Moody urged.

Statements of support are beginning to come in after the decision.

“The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Litigation and Regulatory Reform Center filed an amicus brief with the Court contending this proposed effort intentionally misled voters, and the Florida Chamber applauds the Court for reaching the same conclusion and protecting voters from efforts to obscure the initiative’s true purpose. The Florida Chamber will fight in any venue – legislative, legal or the court of public opinion – to keep Florida, Florida, and ensure efforts to utilize ballot initiatives to circumvent the appropriate legislative process are unsuccessful,” asserted Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson.

The ruling likely means that the cannabis status quo will continue in Florida until at least 2022. Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted THC caps on medical marijuana when pushed by the Legislature this year. But he opposes a recreational market, an issue that could come to the fore during his reelection campaign next year if a Democrat like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried pushes it.