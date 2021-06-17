Florida Supreme Court quashes marijuana legalization amendment

The Florida Supreme Court has killed a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana in the state.

The proposed amendment would have created the Florida Cannabis Act, allowing homegrown marijuana and regulated it like alcohol including by legalizing it for those 21 and older. However, the court ruled 5-2 that the ballot measure’s summary is misleading by limiting marijuana use when it’s effectively an expansion.

“The ballot summary plainly tells voters that the proposed amendment ‘limit[s]’ the personal use — i.e., consumption — of recreational marijuana by age-eligible persons. But the proposed amendment itself does not do so,” according to the court’s ruling released Thursday.

Additionally, the court called the defense by Sensible Florida Inc., the initiative’s sponsor, a “feeble argument” that limited means not unlimited.

“But even if we were to read the summary in this absurd manner, it would not change the fact that the proposed amendment itself does not limit personal use to some less-than-unlimited amount,” according to the ruling.

Justice Alan Lawson, joined by Justice Jorge Labarga, offered a dissent. He conceded that the summary alone was misleading, but noted that the initiative’s effect is clear when read with the lengthy ballot title — “Regulate Marijuana in a Manner Similar to Alcohol to Establish Age, Licensing, and Other Restrictions.”

Sensible Florida filed to appear on the ballot in 2016. In September 2019, Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the court to review the measure after it garnered enough signatures for a constitutional review. The court heard oral arguments in February 2020.

Moody posited that the 10-page measure was inherently too long to condense into 75 words, the limit for ballot summaries.

The measure only had 29,172 of the 891,589 necessary signatures to appear on the 2022 ballot.

The court’s ruling follows a previous ruling from late April, when it struck down a separate initiative to legalize marijuana. That proposal’s summary, the court determined, misleadingly said it would permit marijuana use without clarifying that it would still be punishable by federal law.