Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.16.23

Good Tuesday morning.

It’s Election Day in Jacksonville.

The sun is setting on Mayor Lenny Curry’s tenure, and voters will be sending either Republican Daniel Davis or Democrat Donna Deegan to replace him in City Hall.

Jacksonville is currently the largest U.S. city with a Republican Mayor, but polling indicates Deegan, a former TV news journalist, has a shot to give that title to Ft. Worth, Texas. No matter the winner, the 2023 race has been a costly one, with Davis’ campaign pumping more than $7 million into the race compared to about $2 million for Deegan.

But Davis’ focus on attack ads may end up costing him even more, however, as current and former elected Republicans have chastised his campaign for engaging in “dirty politics” and offered their endorsements to Deegan — Anne Brosche, a former City Council President, lined up behind Deegan on Monday afternoon.

Heading into the General Election, St. Pete Polls found her leading Jax Chamber President Davis 48%-46%. Among the 30% of voters who said they’ve already cast a ballot, she leads by nearly 20 points.

She’s also leading by 2% among independents and, possibly due to a wave of late endorsements from local GOP politicians, she is pulling about 13% of GOP voters. About 10% of Democrats say they’ll cross the aisle to vote for Davis.

Still, Deegan’s lead is well within the poll’s 4.8% margin of error and a solid E-day performance from Republicans could erase any lead she’s built up through early in-person and mail voting.

Jacksonville voters will also be deciding between Republican Jason Fischer and Democrat Joyce Morgan for Property Appraiser.

The gap is a little wider in that contest, with Morgan up 51%-43% in the same St. Pete Polls survey. The Democrat again holds a sizable lead among those who’ve already ticked the box. The winner of the race will succeed exiting Property Appraiser Jerry Holland, who ran successfully for Supervisor of Elections.

Further down, Democrat Charles Garrison and Republican Chris Miller are going head-to-head for the City Council Group 5 seat. Unlike the mayoral and Property Appraiser races, polling favors the GOP candidate, 47%-43%.

—“Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan go down to wire in Jacksonville Mayor race” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union

—“The campaign we deserved? Looking back on the 2023 Jax Mayor election” via A.G. Gancarski for Jacksonville Today

—”Anna Brosche latest former Republican official to back Deegan for Jax Mayor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Duval elections: Democrats hold slight lead in early vote heading into Election Day” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice

—“Davis is running to become Jacksonville’s first fringe Mayor” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union

—”In Jacksonville’s ugly mayoral race, could a positive campaign prevail?” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union

—”Profiles in leadership: How Davis and Deegan would lead as Jacksonville Mayor” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union

Assignment editors — Deegan will host an election night gathering in Downtown Jacksonville. Family, friends. “I look forward to being together in celebration of all our hard work and our vision of a unified Jacksonville,” Deegan said in a statement. “It’s time we usher in new leadership and positive change that allows all of us to thrive. I am forever grateful to everyone who has supported me along this journey and promise to serve with integrity, compassion, and a relentless commitment to the betterment of our city. History and a new day are waiting.” 6:30 p.m., Estrella Cocina, 100 W Bay St. Suite 701, Jacksonville. RSVP to Caroline Korba, [email protected].

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@BobVanderPlaats: No, Mr. former President, many in the #ProLife community do not believe saving babies is too harsh. Joining @RonDeSantisFL is #Iowa @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds in leading on life. The #IowaCaucus door just flung wide-open.

Tweet, tweet:

Reporting from @NBCNews that @GovRonDeSantis unofficial campaign staff is moving to a new office today in Tallahassee – now there’s a moving truck outside of @FloridaGOP office. pic.twitter.com/kzQk2aGqOV — Libbey Dean (@WFLALibbey) May 15, 2023

—@SteveBousquet: Which is it, Fred? Rep. Fred Hawkins, backroom choice to run a rural Florida state college, voted for DeSantis-backed bill to abolish diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Yet he runs an education foundation that proudly touts a DEI statement on its website

—@APantazzi: Jacksonville’s mayoral election will again be decided by the oldest voters in the city, even though Duval is one of the state’s younger counties. Right now, the median age of those who have voted is 66; the median age of voters who haven’t voted is 43.

—@FloridaHong: It’s been disappointing watching Daniel start from a “large-tent” approach to joining forces with far-right extremists. Regardless of what happens tomorrow, there was a path to victory for Daniel that didn’t involve insurrectionists and bigots.

—@MattFriedmanNJ: It only takes having like 3 Gannett webpages open at the same time to slow my computer to a crawl

Tweet, tweet:

Legend There will never be another Doyle Brunson Doyle was @RadioAmanda favorite player by a mile He will be missed by many, the Godfather of Poker#RIPDoyle pic.twitter.com/Y88BsrDhhP — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) May 15, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 1; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 3; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres at Cannes — 4; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 9; NBA Finals begin — 16; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 16; DeSantis to speak at 2023 NCGOP State Convention — 24; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 31; DeSantis to headline Nevada PAC’s annual basque fry — 32; ‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 36; ‘The Bear’ returns to Hulu — 37; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 42; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 45; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 59; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 65; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 70; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 77; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 91; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 125; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 160; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 174; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 189; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 238; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 255; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 269; Georgia Democratic Primary — 274; Michigan Democratic Primary — 286; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 297; 2024 Oscars — 299; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 319; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 374; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 437; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 437; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 470; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 483; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 544; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 690; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 717; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 906.

— TOP STORY —

“How Florida became a conservative bastion” via Max Greenwood of The Hill — The first in a five-part series looks at how the nation’s largest and most volatile swing state lurched to the right in recent years, becoming a mecca for the GOP’s most influential luminaries and wealthiest donors.

Florida’s transition from coveted political battleground to the premier haven of modern conservatism has been decades in the making, owing to a perfect storm of demographic changes, Republican power plays, pandemic politics and Democratic missteps.

There are a few reasons for Florida’s shift, which include Donald Trump’s presidency itself and the coronavirus pandemic.

Both intersect with another big part of the recent shift in Florida’s politics — the migration of new people into the Sunshine State — and not just Trump. For the first time since 1957, Florida became the fastest-growing state in the country, netting more than 400,000 new residents in the year between July 2021 and July 2022.

Those new arrivals, said Susan MacManus, a professional emeritus at the University of South Florida who specializes in Florida politics, have tilted heavily Republican.

Meanwhile, Florida’s electorate was shifting from within. Between January 2021 and September 2022, nearly 550,000 Florida voters changed their party affiliation. Voters left the Democratic Party at nearly twice the rate as they left the GOP.

Adding to Democrats’ distress was DeSantis’ success among Hispanic voters, a group that Democrats had seen as vital to their political coalition. Roughly 7 in 10 Miami-Dade County residents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Ron DeSantis is courting donors at secret dinners with one major line: I’m the drama-free Donald Trump” via Nancy Cook of Bloomberg — DeSantis, at a series of private dinners in recent weeks, has intensified his pitch to conservative donors that he’s better suited than Trump to advance their agenda in the 2024 presidential race. In several gatherings at the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, DeSantis, 44, and his wife, Casey DeSantis, have tried to sell potential supporters on their path to win the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis has cast himself as someone who would accelerate the priorities Trump set as President but without all the drama he stirred while in office.

“DeSantis to gather top donors as presidential launch looms” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — DeSantis has summoned top financial backers to Miami next week, in what is the latest indication the Florida Governor is on the precipice of launching his long-awaited presidential campaign. The invitations request that donors be present from May 24-26. By law, DeSantis cannot directly receive or solicit contributions for a presidential campaign unless he has formally launched his bid.

“DeSantis’ political shop moves offices, starting countdown to 2024 announcement” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — DeSantis’ political operation on Monday is moving out of the Republican Party of Florida headquarters, where it has been housed since the end of the 2022 Midterms. NBC News first reported the office move was coming last Friday, signaling DeSantis moving toward a presidential campaign, and moving trucks were spotted outside of the Florida GOP building throughout the day Monday. A party official confirmed the trucks were there to move DeSantis’ political operation out of the building and into a new office space.

“DeSantis Press Secretary leaves Governor’s Office to join political operation” via Elizabeth Elkind and Matt Leach of Fox News — A top official in DeSantis’ gubernatorial office is stepping down to join his political operation, Fox News Digital learned on Monday, in yet another sign that the popular Florida Republican is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Bryan Griffin, press secretary for the Executive Office of Gov. DeSantis, is resigning to take on a new role as Press Secretary in DeSantis’ political operation. In his resignation letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Griffin said he is “stepping away from this role to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the Governor’s success to our country.”

“DeSantis says GOP must end a ‘culture of losing’ but still won’t acknowledge Trump lost” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis is pitching himself as a winner as he gears up to run for President and urging the GOP to reject a “culture of losing,” but when asked Monday if he acknowledges Trump lost the 2020 Election and there wasn’t widespread voter fraud, DeSantis dodged the question. “When I look at the last however many election cycles, 2018 we lost the House … we lost the Senate in 2020, (Joe) Biden becomes President, and has done a huge amount of damage,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis blames Trump for 2022 setbacks” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to rebut Trump’s apparent belief that he’s not central to what the Governor calls a “culture of losing” in the Republican Party. The Governor pushed back against Trump, linking him to bad outcomes in every election cycle since 2016. “Well, we have had three election cycles in a row where we have had poor results. I mean, that’s just the fact, 2018, lose the House, 2020, presidency and the Senate. And then, 2022, the circumstances were probably never better for our party in the last 10, 15 years, to have a floundering President in Joe Biden, approval rating at 40%,” DeSantis observed.

“‘Go to Berkeley’: DeSantis said students seeking ‘woke’ classes should study elsewhere” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If students want to study critical race theory or gender ideology, DeSantis says they should leave Florida. “Go to Berkeley. Go to some of these other places. That’s fine,” he said. “If that’s what you want to do, there’s nothing wrong with that, per se. But for us with our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be.” The same goes for university accreditors that require diversity efforts at higher education institutions.

“Trump says new Florida abortion law viewed as ‘too harsh’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In an interview, Trump said that even “pro-lifers” think the new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh.” “Well, he has to do what he has to do. If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that was too harsh,” Trump told reporter Marc Caputo. Trump was vague in saying his own feelings about the law. “I’m looking at all alternatives. I’m looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That’s the most important thing that’s ever happened for the pro-life movement,” Trump said.

“Trump supporters attack DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard program” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Some prominent Trump supporters are taking aim at DeSantis’ controversial migrant flights program. Mike Flynn, a former National Security Advisor to Trump, slammed both DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for shipping migrants to Democratic jurisdictions. He specifically alluded to DeSantis contracting a flight to the Texas border to fly immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard last year. “Remember when Abbott, and then DeSantis followed suit, they flew them to Martha’s Vineyard and they flew them to Washington, D.C.,” Flynn said.

“DeSantis might have met his match in Disney’s Iger as both sides dig in” via Todd Frankel and Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — The stakes for both sides seem higher than ever. DeSantis is eyeing a run for the White House. He often needles Disney in his speeches. Iger is back in control of Disney after seeing its share price drop 40% in his absence. The spat with DeSantis “had become a major distraction” for Iger as he tries to revive Disney’s fortunes, according to a former company official. And Disney recently sued the DeSantis administration, claiming the company is the victim of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” “Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the complaint dryly notes. “The mouse brought in the big guns,” said Dave Aronberg, a state attorney in Palm Beach County. “The problem with DeSantis’ case is that he and his supporters never tried to hide their true intentions. You can’t do any of this in retaliation.”

“‘Impossible to hold him accountable’: DeSantis signs laws to ease 2024 run” via Sam Levine of The Guardian — DeSantis is using the final weeks before he reportedly launches a Presidential campaign to modify Florida law to allow him to run while serving as Governor and reduce transparency over political spending and his travel. DeSantis is poised to sign a bill that would exempt him from Florida’s “resign-to-run” law so that he won’t have to give up his office to run for President. Under existing state law, if he were to run, DeSantis would have had to submit a resignation letter before Florida’s qualifying deadline this year and step down by Inauguration Day in 2025. Last month, Republicans in the state Legislature passed a measure that says the restriction does not apply to those running for President or Vice President.

“Why historians like me are taking on DeSantis” via Kellie Carter Jackson of CNN — This week I’m traveling to St. Petersburg, Florida, to participate in a 24-hour teach-in for American democracy created by Common Power, an institute committed to fostering, sustaining and expanding voting and education. The goal of the event is to confront the political assault on Florida’s educational system by teaching truthful history and providing education on voter suppression and voter empowerment. DeSantis has taken the lead on demolishing what he deems as “woke” culture propaganda. He and Florida lawmakers are threatening tenure in higher education, seeking to ban women and gender studies and other LGBTQ programs.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“DeSantis bans diversity, equity and inclusion in Florida colleges” via Mark Skoneki and Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — As protesters chanted in the background, DeSantis signed into law Monday a hotly contested bill that dismantles diversity, equity and inclusion at Florida’s public universities and colleges. The Governor called DEI “a distraction from the core mission” of colleges during the ceremony at New College in Sarasota, a school that DeSantis wants to lead the way for a return to what he calls “classical” education. “DEI would be better called discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “What this bill says is that this whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in Florida.”

—“DeSantis continues to mold higher education in Florida by signing three new bills” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times

“DeSantis signs measure policing state higher ed to stamp out ‘monoculture’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis is signing legislation that would more closely regulate the diversity of speakers at the state’s universities and colleges and guard against a purported political bent in public higher education. The legislation (HB 931) will create an Office of Public Policy Events through the Board of Governors and the State University System that would put a satellite office on each campus. Those offices would ensure speakers representing “multiple, divergent and opposing” viewpoints were presented.

“DeSantis’ immigration bill reportedly now effecting Florida construction industry” via Hatzel Vela and Veronica Crespo of Local 10 News — Videos circulating on social media show several construction sites in Florida, reportedly abandoned by immigrant workers following the state’s new immigration law signed by DeSantis last week. The bill provides $12 million for DeSantis’ migrant relocation initiative, which drew national attention last year when the Governor flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, a move intended to protest federal immigration policy.

“Florida environment groups, businesses urge DeSantis to veto ‘attack’ on fertilizer bans” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Dozens of Florida businesses and environmental organizations are calling on DeSantis to veto a budget item that could curtail local fertilizer ordinances and stymie future water quality efforts. A coalition of 55 groups from across the Sunshine State, including Alachua County Commissioners, wrote a letter to DeSantis late last week urging he uses a line-item veto to slash a proposed $250,000 appropriation for the University of Florida researchers to study the impact of preempting local fertilizer regulations for the next year.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

Senate Democrats slam university DEI ban — Democratic state Senators slammed DeSantis for signing a bill (SB 266) that bans funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state colleges and universities. “Once again, it’s freedom for me but not for thee. This new law will hurt our public universities — limiting freedom of thought and hurting the stability of university and college professors. Gov. DeSantis is treating freedom of speech as an enemy, and the Legislature allowed his partisan politics to get in the way of initiatives that have progressed us as a nation to allow students from diverse backgrounds and experiences to be included in places where historically they have not been accepted,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. Sen. Geraldine Thompson added, “Florida may realize a brain drain as African American students and professors make decisions about the type of climate, they want to function in. The anti-DEI legislation projects an unwelcoming environment.”

“What to expect under Florida’s immigration bill? Uncertainty.” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Elda Chafoya didn’t rush to check messages or videos on her cellphone when DeSantis signed the new immigration law. Instead, she waited until Thursday to find answers about how the new law would affect her job as a farmworker in Wimauma and the risks she may face because of her status in the country. It expands the requirements for businesses with 25 or more employees to use E-Verify, a registration system run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that checks the immigration status of workers. The new measure also requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask about patients’ immigration status during the admissions process and imposes penalties against individuals who transport someone without legal status into the state, which can result in a third-degree felony.

“Lawmakers want to temporarily block new local fertilizer bans. Will DeSantis allow it?” via Nicolas Rivero of the Miami Herald — Environmental groups and local governments are battling state legislators over the fate of the fertilizer in Floridians’ lawns. The outcome could sway the health of Florida’s beaches and waterways, which have been plagued by fish kills and algae blooms. Now, it’s up to DeSantis to decide the winner. Miami-Dade County passed a rainy season fertilizer ban three years ago after an August 2020 fish kill that left the corpses of more than 27,000 fish and other sea creatures bobbing in Biscayne Bay.

“Years-long effort to eliminate sales tax on diapers about to pay off for Florida families” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — Parents are about to get a break on the cost of an essential that has been going up in cost: diapers, which soon will be permanently exempted from sales tax in Florida. The cost in lost revenue to the state is relatively small while providing savings for moms and dads that could mean a lot to some families. “This is a big deal,” said Senate Democratic Leader Book, who is ready to see the permanent exemption become law — six years after she first introduced it in the Florida Legislature, armed with firsthand information about the cost of diapers.

“Personnel note: Miles Davis to leave Shevrin Jones’ office for key America Votes post” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Davis may be departing from his post as Chief of Staff to Miami Gardens Sen. Jones next month, but he isn’t leaving Sunshine State politics any time soon. On June 1, Davis is taking a job as Florida director of voting rights at America Votes, a nonprofit focused on advancing progressive policies, increasing voter participation and winning elections across more than two dozen states. For Jones, the change is bittersweet. He’s losing a stalwart deputy who for the last two and a half years has provided invaluable assistance on myriad issues. But as an active leader in his party and outspoken advocate for voter outreach, Jones also recognizes the move as a net positive.

“Danny Nix banks $100K+ in first month running for HD 75, including hefty loan” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — House District 75 candidate Nix started May with more than $100,000 in his campaign account. Nix, a Republican, launched a campaign for the Southwest Florida House seat last month and is currently the only candidate in the race. His first campaign finance report shows $33,500 raised from donors and a $70,000 candidate loan, for an overall total of $103,500. Outside of loans, Nix collected three dozen checks, including 31 for $1,000, which is the maximum allowable contribution for state legislative candidates.





— STATEWIDE —

“Ashley Moody urges Florida Supreme Court to snuff out marijuana amendment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Moody says a recreational marijuana amendment should not appear on the ballot next year. The state’s top legal officer submitted her assessment in writing to the Florida Supreme Court. She holds to the same opinion she did in 2019, the last time a citizens’ initiative sought to put the adult use question to voters. In short, she argued the court should shoot the matter down. “I believe that the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements of Section 101.161(1), Fla. Stat., and will present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time,” she wrote.

“Joseph Ladapo says anti-vaccine crusade was God’s plan. It cost him his peers’ trust” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and Catherine Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Surgeon General Ladapo asserted the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine “has a terrible safety profile.” “At this point in the pandemic, I’m not sure anyone should be taking them,” he said. This type of COVID rhetoric had helped the former University of California-Los Angeles associate professor catch the eye of the Florida Governor with big political ambitions. His evolution placed him in a position of power that peers say came at the cost of the respect of many in the academic and medical communities.

“State prepares for Medicaid dental procurement” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida Medicaid officials released a request for information seeking input from potential vendors as it prepares to put its Medicaid Prepaid Dental Program out to bid. Responses to the four-page RFI are due by 5 p.m. May 30. The agency must start the procurement process this year for the six-year dental contracts, which will take effect sometime in 2024. The document solicits information on innovative ideas and best practices to improve Florida’s dental care services for Medicaid beneficiaries. There is an emphasis on ways to improve dental care services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities enrolled in the Medicaid waiver program called iBudget. Three prepaid dental plans currently have contracts with the state to provide dental care to Medicaid beneficiaries.

“Richard Corcoran teases ‘core curriculum’ is coming to New College” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new core curriculum is coming to New College of Florida. Since DeSantis appointed new members to take over New College’s board of trustees, many wondered about the effects on the liberal arts school’s signature curriculum. New College Interim President Richard Corcoran appeared to offer an answer at a news conference with the Governor. Corcoran said the core curriculum will take “virtue courses,” those that everyone should be exposed to, which examine individuals’ purpose in life and defining a just society, and then marry those with education about “the newest and most innovative technologies.”

“Florida teacher investigated by state agency for showing Disney movie in class” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Florida teacher is under investigation by the state Department of Education after what she believes is a targeted attack by a School Board member who took issue with a Disney movie shown in her classroom. At a Hernando County School Board meeting Tuesday, fifth grade teacher Jenna Barbee alleges School Board member Shannon Rodriguez reported her to DOE for showing her students Disney’s 2022 movie “Strange World.” It’s the first Disney movie with an out, gay character.

— SKED —

Happening today — Landmark 2020 voter fraud case — State of Florida -vs- Rivers, John Boyd — set for jury trial: Alachua County Stephan P. Mickle Criminal Courthouse, 220 South Main Street, Gainesville.

Happening today — The Florida Elections Commission meets to review and decide cases relating to alleged violations of Chapters 104 and 106, Florida Statutes, and to the late filing of campaign treasurer’s reports: 8:30 a.m., toll-free 1 (877) 309-2074, attendee code 966-952-589.

Happening today — The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for a special Board of Governors meeting on Reinsurance/Risk Transfer Program-Part B: 1:30 p.m., Zoom link here, teleconference # 1 (786) 635-1003, pass code 883 0756 0058.

Happening tonight:

— 2024 —

“Joe Biden team aims to compete in North Carolina, test ground in Florida” via Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — Top advisers to Biden are planning a 2024 battleground strategy that fully invests in North Carolina while mounting an early challenge in the increasingly Republican domain of Florida, home to two of his top rivals. The strategy comes as the party and Biden’s team make plans to focus most of their organizing and spending energy on the states that Biden won in 2020. The campaign’s early moves provide alternate paths to victory if the President finds himself struggling next year to repeat his 2020 victory.

“Trump changed GOP rules to make winning the nomination even easier — for Trump” via Gregory Korte of Bloomberg — In 2024, more states will award delegates through winner-take-all Primaries — a system that helped Trump when opponents divided the vote, allowing him to be awarded all or most of the delegates with less than majority support. Once in office, Trump used his influence to stack state parties with loyalists who increased the number of winner-take-all states from seven in 2016 to 17 in 2020. The result is a system that could give Trump a head start on the nomination before the first contest is even held — providing a significant impediment to potential challengers like DeSantis.

“Trump swipes at DeSantis for ‘acting like a candidate’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump continues to take exception to what appears to be a presidential campaign by DeSantis. The former President told The Messenger’s Marc Caputo that he’s “not a fan of the way he’s running.” “First of all, he shouldn’t be running right now because he hasn’t filed (official paperwork as a candidate). You understand that. The guy’s doing ads. He’s acting as a candidate, but he doesn’t have to play by the rules because he hasn’t filed, which is a total violation. I mean, this guy’s doing interviews as a candidate, but he hasn’t filed, which is really not appropriate,” Trump said.

“Poll: Trump up 56 points over DeSantis among Kentucky Republicans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Bluegrass State continues to go one way in Republican Presidential Primary polling. A new survey very likely voters in Kentucky’s Primary holds that “former President Donald Trump holds the majority of support with 70%, an 8-point increase since April, from 62%. Ron DeSantis follows with 14%, a 9-point decrease since last month, from 23% to 14%.” DeSantis is most competitive among Kentucky Republicans with postgraduate degrees, taking 11 votes as opposed to 28 for Trump. However, Kentuckians with that level of education make up roughly 10% of the sample.

Tweet, tweet:

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry tells @Acosta that he is thinking about running for the GOP nomination in 2024, "It's still early in the process, so I haven't written off that." pic.twitter.com/JqswnoKAcJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 14, 2023

“Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins ‘considering’ a run for U.S. Senate” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — As the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) continues to search for candidates to challenge GOP U.S. Senate incumbent Rick Scott next year in his bid for re-election, Brevard County School Board member Jenkins’ name has popped up as an emerging possibility. In an interview with the Phoenix, the 36-year-old said she will support any Democrat who’s willing to oppose Scott next year but may step up if the opportunity strikes. “I’m actually considering it,” she said. “You know, everyone agrees that Florida needs a new generation of candidates. The Rick Scotts of the world have failed us.”

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do” via The Associated Press — Biden’s administration wants to put conserving vast government-owned lands on equal footing with oil drilling, livestock grazing and other interests. The proposal would allow conservationists and others to lease federally owned land to restore it, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill and ranchers pay to graze cattle. Companies could also buy conservation leases, such as oil drillers who want to offset damage to public land by restoring acreage elsewhere. Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the Bureau of Land Management, said in an interview that the proposed changes would address rising pressure from climate change and development.

“Biden says he’ll meet again with congressional leaders Tuesday on debt limit” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — Biden said that he plans to meet again with top congressional leaders to continue talks on the budget and debt limit as the federal government risks running out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1. Biden confirmed plans for the meeting during a brief interaction with reporters in Philadelphia, a day after saying he was “optimistic” that an accord could be reached with Republicans to avert a fiscal catastrophe. Speaking to reporters earlier, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a decidedly more pessimistic tone following staff-level conversations over the weekend. “It doesn’t seem to me, yet they want a deal,” McCarthy said. “It just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting. … It seems more like they want a default than a deal to me.”

“Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges” via Eric Tucker and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press — A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign with withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of Trump’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” The report Monday from special counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials. Instead, Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.

“Sen. Rick Scott laying the groundwork for re-election campaign” via Mike Loizzo of WUFT — Scott was in Gainesville Monday morning, speaking to Republican Party officials and supporters. He updated them on issues in Washington and asked for their early support. “Every community is important. Gainesville has a great Republican Party. I’ve had the opportunity as Governor to come here quite a bit and as Senator quite a bit,” Scott told reporters. “My job is to do my best to represent them and work hard to get all their votes.” Scott admitted he has not had the best relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Scott unsuccessfully challenged McConnell for the minority leader post. He believes McConnell is trying to enlist a Primary challenger. “I’m going to work hard and with the support of volunteers all across the state, we’re going to have a big win,” Scott said.

“Anna Paulina Luna to feds: Study dangers of offshore wind turbines” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — U.S. Rep. Luna, along with every member of the Florida Republican delegation, signed onto a letter sent to the comptroller general of the U.S. Government Accountability Office requesting a sweeping study into the effects of the turbines in the Gulf of Mexico and south Atlantic Ocean on military readiness, endangered species, tourism and fishing — among other areas. The letter requesting the study is part of the Republican delegation’s effort to halt any potential turbine construction off Florida’s coasts, Luna wrote in an emailed statement. “It goes without saying that these ugly and ineffective turbines … pose untold dangers to our state’s coastal communities,” said Luna. “People travel from around the world to see our pristine beaches — not windmills.”

“Why protecting against China requires action by Florida and states, not just the U.S.” via Katherine Waldron and David Borrero for The Palm Beach Post — In conjunction with our work at the state level, Congressman Carlos Giménez introduced legislation to decouple from CCP-manufactured cranes in ports around the nation while working to re-shore and friend-shore production of cranes. Creating an environment that supports U.S.-based innovators will help protect us from these threats in the future, maintain supply chain resiliency, and will better inoculate us from espionage.

“Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staffers; suspect in custody” via Matthew Barakat of The Associated Press — A man with a metal baseball bat walked into the office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him and then struck two members of his staff in the upper body with the bat, police said. It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

“IRS weighs creating a government-run tax-prep option” via Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — The Biden administration is considering creating a government-run alternative to TurboTax and H&R Block, drawing resistance from Republicans and companies fearing a loss of business. Democrats and consumer advocates have been pushing for the IRS to offer free online tax filing on its website, particularly for people with straightforward returns. Their core argument: Tax-preparation companies charge middle-income Americans for what advocates think should be a free public service. The IRS is due to release a report this week on a possible Direct File system — think TurboTax but on the agency’s website — and the Biden administration will then decide whether to pursue it. Many countries already offer versions of the options the IRS is studying.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

Appointed — Yara Lorenzo Klukas, of Coral Gables, and Jorge Perez Santiago, of Pinecrest, to serve on the Miami-Dade County Court.

“Last-minute change in Florida graduation requirements helps 700 Palm Beach County seniors” via Katherine Kokal of The Palm Beach Post — More than 700 Palm Beach County high school seniors at risk of not graduating have earned a last-minute reprieve after some of the proposed stricter graduation requirements were delayed another year. Diplomas, however, remain in peril for more than 2,000 of the county’s students, district officials reported. State legislators who were intent on raising the bar on minimum test scores needed to graduate have approved a bill that would delay some, but not all, of those changes. DeSantis signed the bill into law Tuesday, just two days before the first graduation ceremonies began in Palm Beach County.

“Martin Tax Collector: No data lost in 2021 ‘security incident’ that shut down office” via Lina Ruiz of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A state investigation into a “security incident” that shut down the Tax Collector’s Office for more than five weeks has been closed after the tax collector’s legal counsel reported no evidence of the access or acquisition of data, TCPalm has learned. A spokesperson for the Florida Attorney General’s Office confirmed the agency is no longer looking into the issue that happened in October 2021, which originally was suspected to be a ransomware attack. Tax collector officials walked back that assessment, and limited details surrounding the issue have been released over the past 1½ years. Kylie Mason, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said in an email the forensic investigation into the incident has been finished.

“‘Terrible record-keeping’: This town wants to know how it spent millions of dollars” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — How does a city plow through millions of dollars and not know how? The town of Pembroke Park said it needs to find out, and Commissioners will be asked to approve a six-figure contract with a forensic accounting firm as early as this month. Town officials said they took out a $2.3 million loan from the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture in January 2009 for “the acquisition, construction and erection of extensions and improvements to the sewer system.” But somehow the details of how much was spent on what specific project, if any at all, got lost over the years. It was forgotten about until November 2021 when the USDA demanded a final payment of $2,012,000 to close out the loan when the town realized it didn’t have answers. At an interest rate of 4.3750, the town paid a total of $3,591,997.

“Migrants from China make a landing in Sunny Isles Beach, feds say” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — U.S. Border Patrol agents took four people into custody they say were among a group of migrants who came ashore in Sunny Isles Beach Monday morning. The people were caught around 11:30 a.m. in what the Border Patrol called in a statement released on Twitter, “a suspected maritime smuggling event.” The location of the encounter was at the beach at around 167th Street, north of Haulover. The Border Patrol didn’t release any more details about the incident on Monday.

“Tri-Rail gets $71.7M from feds for new coaches, locomotives” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — No one would argue that Tri-Rail’s commuter passengers are a hardy lot. And at long last, after riding the rails aboard decades-old coaches, their loyalty will be rewarded with the eventual arrival of new passenger cars and locomotives. The publicly subsidized South Florida rail line, which is operated by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, has received a $71.7 million federal grant to start replacing 32% of its aging passenger rail cars and locomotives. They won’t start to come online for at least three years, David Dech, the agency’s executive director, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The full complement is expected to be operational in five years.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Engineering veteran Jenni Lamb appointed as Melbourne’s next permanent City Manager” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Lamb, a 23½-year Melbourne City Hall veteran who boasts an engineering background, is now in contract negotiations to become the new City Manager. Tuesday, the Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to appoint Lamb to the post on a permanent basis. She has served as interim city manager since Jan. 20 after former City Manager Shannon Lewis resigned to take a private-sector job. Lewis earned $223,039 per year. “I greatly appreciate this opportunity. I know when I took the role as interim, I said I was not sure. And now that I have been in the role for four months, I am sure it’s something that I want to do,” Lamb told Council members.

“The Volusia County Council just set new goals. What are they?” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — It’s been about five months since current Volusia County Council members started working together, and last week they set a new slate of goals for the county. Five of the seven Council members started their first terms in January. The goal-setting session highlighted priorities such as making it easier for people to do business with the county and beefing up recreation and entertainment offerings. Herb Marlowe, who runs the strategic planning firm Analytica, facilitated the discussion. The county agreed to pay him $6,000 for the work. So, what did the Council talk about?

“2 Brevard residents indicted on murder charges in fentanyl overdoses” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — Two Brevard County residents have been arrested and jailed on murder charges in the fentanyl overdose deaths earlier this year of two people. A Brevard County grand jury handed down the indictments last week after prosecutors were able to link the deaths of the two residents to the use of fentanyl delivered to them by two known “plugs,” or dealers, of the deadly painkiller. The two indictments also come a month after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, netted 17 pounds of fentanyl and made 470 arrests in Operation United Front, a monthslong multiagency investigation into ongoing drug use in the county.

“Seminole residents fear proposed toll road to Sanford airport will destroy their area” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Residents of a fast-growing pocket of Seminole County just north of Lake Jesup fear a proposal by regional transportation officials to build an elevated toll road connecting State Road 417 and the Orlando Sanford International Airport will split their neighborhoods, destroy conservation areas and bring more noise and traffic. “I understand the growth of this area, and I understand the need,” said Ed Pauly, a resident of Kensington Reserve, one of several new neighborhoods near the airport. “But I would think that this would bring in a lot more noise, a lot more traffic, and it would upset the natural area between our neighborhoods. … There’s got to be a better way.”

“Disney gets ready to celebrate Pride amid ongoing fight with DeSantis” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney’s acrimonious fight with DeSantis surrounding culture war issues isn’t stopping the company from launching its 2023 Disney Pride Collection merchandise. The company teased a first look at its latest merchandise that’s now selling online, as well as at Disney World and Disneyland, in a new blog post published Monday. Disney promised to reveal more details on the Pride Month celebration at its theme parks later this month.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Baby died soon after birth for Lakeland woman denied abortion despite fetal abnormality” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — A Lakeland woman who gained national attention after being denied an abortion endured the expected death of her baby shortly after delivery. Deborah Dorbert described her experience in an interview for a recent segment on CNN. The piece reported that Dorbert gave birth in March and the baby, a boy named Milo, died within about 90 minutes. Dorbert’s plight generated discussion as an example of the uncertainty surrounding a law passed in Florida last year barring most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law includes some exceptions, allowing abortions in cases when the fetus has a fatal abnormality and has not reached viability, generally considered to be at 23 to 24 weeks of gestation.

“Hillsborough school board member targeted by DeSantis faces a challenger” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — A Republican, Dalton Gregory Williford, has filed to run for the Hillsborough County School Board in a district now held by Jessica Vaughn, who has been targeted for defeat by DeSantis. Williford, echoing DeSantis, advocates for the “parents’ rights” movement, objecting to what adherents call pornography in schoolbooks. DeSantis, who used his influence and political campaign money in local races including School Boards last year, has named 14 School Board members statewide he’ll target for defeat in 2024. Besides Vaughn in the New Tampa District 3 seat, they include Nadia Combs in Hillsborough and Laura Hine and Eileen Long in Pinellas.

“Alabama man charged with stalking Clearwater Council member Mark Bunker” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Alabama man in connection with death threats made against Clearwater City Council member Bunker last year. Ricky James Myers was extradited from Alabama on April 30, booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with felony aggravated stalking. The charge relates to a series of phone calls and Facebook messages Myers allegedly sent in October that included threats to kill Bunker and cut off his head.

“Longtime Pasco school board attorney Dennis Alfonso dies” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The last time Alfonso attended a Pasco County School Board meeting; he wasn’t in great shape. Battling cancer that had resurfaced after nine years in remission, the Board’s lawyer since the late 1990s sported a shaved head, a raspy voice and a tired expression. But ask him if he was OK, and he offered cheer and positivity. Alfonso was doing well with his treatments until a couple of weeks ago, his wife, Nancy, said. Then he took a turn for the worse. He died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at age 59.

“Ybor City Chamber of Commerce taps Darren Richards as new Chair” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Richards will serve as the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce Chair for the 2023-24 program year, the group announced. Richards, the chief operating officer for Tucker/Hall, has been active with the Ybor Chamber for decades but has become more involved in recent years after his company opened shop in Ybor on its iconic 7th Avenue. “We thoroughly enjoyed being in Ybor City and being involved in one of our community’s most treasured neighborhoods,” Richards said. “I look forward to working with Chamber members in the year ahead to help them grow their businesses and advocate for issues important to the Ybor City business community.”

“From poop to power, TECO Peoples Gas leads the way in renewable natural gas production” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Chair of the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee Bobby Payne joined TECO Peoples Gas this week to celebrate the completion of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at Alliance Dairies in Trenton. “Peoples Gas is proud to be a leader in Florida’s clean energy future and to contribute to our state’s energy diversity,” said Helen Wesley, president and CEO of Peoples Gas. “We are committed to reducing emissions on our own system while helping our customers and partners reduce theirs.”

“Pasco schools consider ban on shirts that show belly buttons” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Pasco County students soon could be required to cover up a bit more skin. School Board members are considering a dress code revision that would mandate shirts extend to the waist. That would be in addition to existing rules stating that shirts have straps, be opaque when covering the chest, and have fabric in the front, back and sides. And board members said they had received few calls or emails complaining about this aspect of student attire. But Board member Cynthia Armstrong, who proposed the wording change, said the district needed to get a handle on what could become a problem if nothing is done. She said she had observed some girls in schools wearing sports bras as tops.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Government drops charges against Andrew Gillum after mistrial” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Federal prosecutors last year accused him of steering campaign contributions into his personal accounts. They charged him last year with 21 counts, including a single count of lying to FBI agents. On the eve of the trial, prosecutors dropped two counts. After a two-week trial, a federal jury on May 4 found Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI. They couldn’t agree on the other 18 counts, but jurors later told the Tallahassee Democrat that they were 10-2 in favor of finding him not guilty, and some called the government’s case “beyond flimsy.” In a letter from several jurors, they said the federal government should not continue pursuing the case, the Democrat reported.

“School Board gives standing to any Nassau County resident to challenge classroom materials” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Any person who lives in Nassau County will be able to challenge materials used in the county’s public schools under a new policy the county School Board has adopted. The specification is a change from the policy as first presented, which only provided for parents of students to object to any given set of materials. “The parent or a resident of the county, as defined by Florida Statutes, may contest the district School Board’s adoption of a specific instructional material by filing a written objection using the form that is available on the district website,” according to the policy.

“Leon County superintendent under investigation responds to state education agency” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — In a letter to Superintendent Rocky Hanna in early April, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. writes there is probable cause to “justify sanctions against your Florida educator certificate.” Hanna has four options: a formal hearing with the Division of Administrative Hearings, an informal hearing, a settlement or surrendering his teaching certification. “I absolutely have no ‘history of defying the law’ nor have I ever suggested to anyone to violate the law or not teach the Florida Standards as established by the Board of Education,” Hanna stated.

“In JEA investigation, feds interviewed former FPL CEO and sent subpoena to company” via Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union — A federal prosecutor told a U.S. magistrate judge that during the course of a criminal investigation into the former head of Jacksonville’s city-owned utility, JEA, he and FBI agents interviewed former Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy and sent FPL’s parent company, NextEra, a subpoena. FPL has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case, but its shadow has loomed over JEA since it tried to acquire the city agency in 2019 with an $11 billion bid. Federal prosecutors appeared to reference Silagy: there is mention of a previously unknown meeting in which JEA’s chief executive disclosed to the head of an unnamed power company in West Palm Beach that the city agency was on the verge of soliciting offers to go private.

“Report: Florida State part of “The Magnificent 7” attempting to pressure ACC” via Ehsan Kassim of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State has some company in attempting to leverage its position as an athletic program. FSU is part of “The Magnificent 7,” along with Clemson, Miami, UNC, Virginia and Virginia Tech, which is attempting to vet options in breaking the conference’s grant-of-rights agreement. FSU athletic director Michael Alford has stood firm in seeking a new revenue distribution model that rewards schools that bring the league a greater share of the wealth. The ACC and ESPN agreed to a 20-year media rights deal through 2035-36. The conference also extended its grant-of-rights deal for nine additional years, taking that through 2035-36.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“East Naples ‘Proud Boy’ guilty in attack on Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol” via Tomas Rodriguez and Stacey Henson of the Fort Myers News-Press — A Washington, D.C., judge has found an East Naples man guilty for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capital insurrection. Christopher Worrell, 52, opted to let a judge hear the evidence rather than going before a jury. On Jan. 6, 2021, after the loss of Trump’s re-election, a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting Electoral College votes and keep then-President-elect Biden from power. A video of the attack appeared to show Worrell and others accused of storming the building, attacking police officers, breaking building windows and wreaking other damage.

“Live Local Act brings potential relief, problems for affordable housing in Sarasota County” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A new state law that provides historic investment in affordable housing could bring relief to the severe crisis that is squeezing thousands of Sarasota County families and businesses. While local experts say they are still digesting the details, many agree the new law will transform the housing landscape — even as it usurps control of certain planning and development matters from local governments. The Live Local Act, signed in late March and taking effect July 1, earmarks $711 million for housing and rental programs statewide. It also speeds permits and creates a new series of tax breaks and incentives for developers to encourage the construction of workforce and affordable housing.

— TOP OPINION —

“If Biden bows out, how about Michelle Obama?” via Douglas Schoen and Andrew Stein of The Wall Street Journal — To be sure, Biden will remain a candidate as long as he is both physically able and politically viable. But if his poll numbers drop further, or if his health markedly deteriorates, it is possible that Democratic leaders in Congress will encourage him not to seek re-election. Unfortunately for the President, the majority of the country — including many Democratic voters — is already on board with making that case.

If Biden can’t run for re-election, his natural successor is Vice President Kamala Harris. But Harris is even less popular than the President: Only 35% of registered voters have a favorable opinion of her compared with 41% for Biden, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll. Harris’s approval rating in November 2021 hit a historic low for any modern Vice President, and she is viewed much less favorably than her four predecessors at the same point in their respective tenures.

The only Democrats with a reasonable shot of winning the presidency are those with immediate fundraising potential and national name recognition.

Obama is popular within the Democratic Party. She left the White House with a 68% favorability rating nationally and was one of the most admired women in the U.S. from 2018 through 2020, according to Gallup polls. With a broad network of supporters and the ability to resurrect Barack Obama’s political organization, she would be the strongest candidate by far.

The most likely 2024 scenario is that Biden will see his re-election bid through to the end, win or lose. Even so, we’ll be doing ourselves a disservice if we don’t consider a backup plan.

— OPINIONS —

“The ratcatcher” via Bradley Devlin of The American Conservative — If DeSantis and his allies have their way, the war will end with the dismantling of Disney’s numerous special privileges granted by the state, which the company has enjoyed for the last half-century, including the ability essentially to govern itself via the Reedy Creek Improvement District. In the past, Disney has been able to water down even important bipartisan pieces of legislation, according to the Governor: “They just accumulated a lot of political power.” The battle over HB 1557 was over the cultural direction of the state of Florida and beyond. Institutions, DeSantis argued, are being held hostage by “a cabal of people who will go berserk if they don’t get their way”— zealots with “a very strong ideological impulse” that manages to overwhelm whatever institutional structures get in their way.

“War on ‘woke’ in state colleges rewards DeSantis’ crony with measly credentials” via the Miami Herald editorial board — How is DeSantis’ push to remove “woke” indoctrination from Florida’s higher-education system going? Great for politicians who have enlisted in his anti-woke army. Not so well for excellence in the leadership of our colleges and universities, as we learned this week. A Republican lawmaker with few credentials is the one and only finalist to run South Florida State College, a small community college based in Avon Park. That’s the same lawmaker, Rep. Fred Hawkins, who flanked the Governor at a news conference in April to announce Florida’s latest round of attacks against Disney. Hawkins also sponsored a bill to take over Disney’s special taxing district.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Memorial Day’s holiday weekend is expected to break travel records in Florida, AAA says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to see record levels of travel in Florida, AAA said. Nearly 2.4 million Floridians plan to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday weekend, the agency said. That figure is 172,000 more people compared to 2022’s holiday and about 96,000 more travelers than pre-pandemic 2019. “Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA—The Auto Club Group, in a news release.

“Disney CEO Bob Iger ‘bullish’ about artificial intelligence” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Iger warned artificial intelligence has the power to be “highly disruptive” for his company, but also said it offers some real opportunities for Disney’s business. “Overall, I’m bullish about the prospects because I think they’ll create efficiencies and ways for us to basically provide better service to customers,” Iger said during the question-and-answer portion of the company’s quarterly earnings call. “On the other hand, I think that there’s a lot we’re going to have to contend with that will be quite disruptive and quite challenging.”

What John Lux is reading — “Most of ‘Florida Man’ wasn’t actually filmed in Florida” via Elisa Guimarães of Collider — Though some real Florida men and women might have already picked up that Netflix’s newest crime series doesn’t exactly feature the Sunshine State, other viewers will certainly be more than a little surprised to learn that Florida Man was actually shot in North Carolina. That’s right: two whole states separate the series’ action from the place in which it is allegedly set. But why North Carolina, of all places? And what real-world locations actually appear in the show? The show makes heavy use of images from well-known tourist locales, such as Downtown Miami and South Beach, but that’s just to set up the scene. North Carolina has been home to many numerous film and TV projects, many of which have stories that are set in completely different and even otherworldly places.

“USF professor sets record for longest time living underwater” via The Associated Press — A University of South Florida professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. Joseph Dituri’s 74th day residing in Jules’ Undersea Lodge, situated at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, wasn’t much different from his previous days there since he submerged March 1. Dituri, who also goes by the moniker “Dr. Deep Sea,” ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon prepared using a microwave, exercised with resistance bands, did his daily pushups and took an hourlong nap. Unlike a submarine, the lodge does not use technology to adjust for the increased underwater pressure.

“Uncertainty stalks proposal for federal snapper-grouper fishing permit” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Fishing permits carry with them a process for data collection, and good data is key for any wildlife management. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) is working on creating a private recreational permit for use in federal waters from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to the Florida Keys in order to get better data on the controversial snapper-grouper fishery. Notably, red snapper discards are what’s driving federal regulators to consider that species are overfished and undergoing overfishing. Better data, and management based on it, raises the possibility of opening the red snapper fishery beyond the two- or three-day derbies in the South Atlantic in the past few years.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to state Sen. Tom Wright, Rep. Bobby Payne, Kate Bradshaw, Matthew Ubben, and Rick Watson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.