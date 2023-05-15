Anna Brosche latest former Republican official to back Donna Deegan for Jax Mayor

The runner-up in the 2019 Jacksonville mayoral race is weighing in on this year’s edition.

With just one day to go until ballots are counted May 16, Anna Lopez Brosche, a former Republican President of the Jacksonville City Council, is endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan.

“We need to break with old power structures benefiting few and usher in new leadership who cares about all. I wholeheartedly endorse Donna Deegan for Mayor of Jacksonville, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for Donna,” Brosche said.

Brosche favorably contrasted Deegan with her opponent, Republican Daniel Davis.

“I’ve known both candidates for many years; I served on the JAX Chamber Board. I’ve watched their campaigns. Only one candidate has maintained their promise to run a positive campaign. Only one candidate has shown up all over town and answered questions,” Brosche asserted.

“Only one candidate has shared a clear plan of how they would lead and invest taxpayer dollars. Only one candidate has demonstrated a commitment to unity and good.”

The push by the Lenny Curry administration to privatize Jacksonville’s utility was central in 2019, and it’s still a live issue this year, Brosche noted.

“During my time in office, we came frighteningly close to the sale of JEA. I am grateful to have played a role in demanding transparency in that process, which ultimately shut down,” Brosche asserted.

“At the time, I noted similarities between how Mayor Lenny Curry initiated his attempt to sell JEA and a 2007 request made by Daniel Davis to understand the value of our city-owned utility. It is no surprise that Davis, Curry’s chosen successor, has surrounded himself with the same crew seeking to cash in on a JEA sale.”

But JEA is only one issue of import for Brosche.

“This election is much bigger than JEA being ours: it is about caring for every neighborhood, keeping everyone safe, providing economic opportunity for all, respecting our diverse community, honoring and protecting our natural assets and public spaces, and creating a Jacksonville every citizen is proud to call home.”

Deegan contextualized the endorsement as the latest sign that she has reached out to the whole community.

“I’m honored to have received support from Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike, and am grateful to all who believe in my vision of unity and change for good,” Deegan said.

“People are tired of the dirty politics and division. They’re ready for a government that works for everyone and not just a privileged few. I look forward to working with leaders from all backgrounds and political affiliations to create a stronger, more inclusive Jacksonville where every voice is heard and valued, and everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Brosche is the latest Republican to endorse Deegan, joining current City Council members Matt Carlucci and Randy DeFoor, as well as Scott Wilson, another former President of the Council.

Democrats hold a 6,100-vote advantage in the mayoral runoff at this writing, commanding 46.2% of turnout. Republicans make up 41.4% of the vote, while other voters make up 12.4% of the turnout.

Republicans typically dominate Election Day, so it is uncertain if Democrats will match Republican performance by 7 p.m. Tuesday, when polls close. The most recent poll of the race suggests it’s too close to call.

The latest survey results from St. Pete Polls show Deegan leading Davis with 48% support to his 46%, an advantage well within the poll’s 4.8-percentage-point margin of error.

Deegan is up 57% to 38% with those who have already voted, and up 48% to 46% with no-party voters. The poll suggests that both Davis and Deegan may draw double-digit support from the opposition party, meanwhile.