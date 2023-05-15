Joyce Morgan holds commanding lead over Jason Fischer in battle for Jax Property Appraiser

Democrat Joyce Morgan holds a commanding 8-percentage-point lead over her Republican opponent in the race for Jacksonville Property Appraiser, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls ahead of Tuesday’s General Election.

Morgan is pulling 51% support in the poll, with just 43% backing for Jason Fischer and only 6% of voters still undecided.

Morgan came close to flipping the Property Appraiser’s Office blue in March when she came out on top with 48% of the vote. While that was well ahead of Fischer’s 31%, it fell short of the 50% plus one share needed to win outright and avoid a General Election matchup.

But if the poll is any indication, Morgan’s day may well be coming.

More than 60% of Morgan’s supporters have already cast a ballot, while just 37% of Fischer’s haven done the same.

Democrats are lined up behind Morgan, with more than 83% support. She’s also drawing fairly significant cross-party support, with 16% of voters backing her over Fischer. Morgan also leads among independent voters, with 54% support to just 40% support for Fischer.

Fischer holds a significant lead among White voters — at 64% to 31% — but Morgan leads among every other demographic, including more than 86% support from Black voters, 56% support from Asian or Pacific Islander voters and 54% support from Hispanic voters.

Men are backing Fischer at 49% support to 44% support for Morgan; while Morgan leads among women 55% to 40%.

Morgan also leads among every age demographic except Jacksonville’s oldest voters, those 70 or above. She boasts 63% support among voters 18-29 and 61% support among those 30-49. Voters ages 50-69 back Morgan with 51% support.

This poll differs from a previous one from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab, which showed Morgan with just a 2-percentage-point lead, which was within that survey’s margin of error.

Morgan, a former television reporter, was first elected to the Jacksonville City Council in 2015 and re-elected four years later. Fischer has support from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Morgan and Fischer are running to replace Republican Property Appraiser Jerry Holland, who ran successfully for Supervisor of Elections.