Danny Nix banks $100K+ in first month running for HD 75, including hefty loan

House District 75 candidate Danny Nix started May with more than $100,000 in his campaign account.

Nix, a Republican, launched a campaign for the Southwest Florida House seat last month and is currently the only candidate in the race.

His first campaign finance report shows $33,500 raised from donors and a $70,000 candidate loan, for an overall total of $103,500.

Outside of loans, Nix collected three dozen checks, including 31 for $1,000, which is the maximum allowable contribution for state legislative candidates.

Max donors included four members of the Dubbaneh family; Chapman Insurance Group and insurance agents Julie and Bryan Chapman; Florida Premier Contractors; Prompt Wrecker Service & Sales; civil engineers Todd and Clay Rebol; Southwest Engineering & Design; and Waterside Recycling.

Nix reported just $220 in spending, most of it for credit card processing costs. He wrapped up his first month with $103,280 on hand.

“Our campaign is off to a great start with an overwhelming amount of our fundraising strength coming from within our district. I’m proud of the roots my family and I have in this community and even more humbled by the outpouring of support in just a short time,” Nix said in a news release.

“Florida’s path to prosperity has been paved by leaders who have been willing to stand up for fiscal responsibility, individual freedom, and parental rights. With the support of my community, I will continue that fight to keep Florida focused on protecting freedom and opportunity for every individual and I’m looking forward to the campaign ahead.”

Nix has lived in Southwest Florida for the past 12 years and currently works as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Sunstar as a part of the Nix Team. A previous campaign news release said he plans to use his professional experience “to help solve Florida’s housing crisis.”

His résumé lists numerous board positions. He is a past Chair and trustee of the board for Florida Southwestern State College and the former President of the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County. He is also the current President of the Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and DeSoto, Inc.

Nix is the first candidate filed to succeed Rep. Mike Grant, who cannot run for re-election next year due to term limits. HD 75 covers parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties and was drawn to elect a Republican. Voter registration numbers show that the GOP held a 2-to-1 advantage over Democrats as of October.