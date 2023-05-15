May 15, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump up 56 points over Ron DeSantis among Kentucky Republicans

A.G. GancarskiMay 15, 2023

DeSantis Trump copy
Trump's lead was just 49 points last time Emerson College polled the Bluegrass State.

The Bluegrass State continues to go one way in Republican Presidential Primary polling.

A new survey of 500 very likely voters in Kentucky’s Primary from Emerson College holds that “former President Donald Trump holds the majority of support with 70%, an 8-point increase since April, from 62%. Ron DeSantis follows with 14%, a 9-point decrease since last month, from 23% to 14%.”

DeSantis is most competitive among Kentucky Republicans with postgraduate degrees, taking 11 votes as opposed to 28 for Trump. However, Kentuckians with that level of education make up roughly 10% of the sample.

Trump holds more than a 5 to 1 edge with voters with no more than a high school education, nearly an 8 to 1 edge with vocational school grads, and more than 7 to 1 lead with voters with associates degrees. With college graduates, Trump has 3.5 times the support DeSantis does.

Trump has nearly a 6 to 1 lead with women, and nearly a 5 to 1 lead with men.

This Emerson College Polling/Fox 56 Lexington poll was conducted May 10-12, 2023. The margin of error was +/- 4.3 percentage points.

DeSantis has an endorsement from a conservative Kentucky Congressman, but that doesn’t seem to have swayed voters.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is endorsing DeSantis, calling the Governor a “leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring” and who has proven to “fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility and constitutionally limited government.”

Trump has offered commentary on DeSantis’ poll numbers as recently as Sunday.

“Rob DeSanctimonious and his poll numbers are dropping like a rock — I would almost be inclined to say, these are record “falls.” The question: Is ‘Rob’ just young, inexperienced and naive or, more troubling, is he a fool who has no idea what he is doing. We already have one of those in office, we don’t need another one,” he posted to Truth Social.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

