May 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fabián Basabe garnering low favorability ratings in recent poll
Image via Florida House.

Anne GeggisMay 15, 20235min0

Related Articles

Headlines

New Priorities, New Life: Jamie Mongiovi to leave AARP

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.15.23

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on debt limit

Fabian Basabe Florida House
The GOP HD 106 Representative won his seat by just 242 votes and a poll suggests that it might be hard to repeat.

He’s wealthy, he’s starred on reality TV, and headlines can’t quit him, but a new poll seems to indicate voters in the state’s wealthiest House district are ready to cancel Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe’s Tallahassee show.

An email survey of 1,376 registered voters in House District 106 produced the lowest favorability rating of anyone that Evan Ross, CEO of Public Communicators, has ever polled on, he said.

“We have never polled the popularity of walking barefoot on thumbtacks, but at 3.73% favorability, Basabe’s (favorability) and the resulting foot punctures might be competitive,” Ross joked.

The poll, which relies on people responding to an email, has a +/-3% margin of error, Ross said.

Basabe, the former star of the E! Network show “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive  who the New York tabloids dubbed “the male Paris Hilton” became the first Republican in memory to win the seat after spending six figures of his own money on the campaign. He won the right to represent by less than half a percent or 242 votes.

Ross says no one paid for the survey of Basabe’s popularity. But Ross, who lives in the district, said he was curious after Basabe attracted more than the usual attention that a freshman lawmaker gets.

Among Basabe’s popcorn-worthy moments of the past Session:

— He came under investigation after allegedly slapping an aide at a party following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration.

— He was booed at a Pride event in his district after voting for a bill restricting instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation through the eighth grade.

— He filmed a video (now taken down) blaming the Democratic minority’s intractability for the six-week ban on abortion despite the 68 amendments to the law the blue team proposed and the majority rejected. He skipped that vote.

Basabe is now facing a challenge to his re-election. And Ross’ poll shows that former Democratic Rep. Joe Saunders is poised to trounce him. Asked who they would vote for if the election were today, 33% said they would vote for Saunders, one of the the first openly gay members of the Legislature who has worked for nearly a decade as political director of LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida, and 14% said they would vote for Basabe.

Basabe did not return an inquiry seeking comment.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.15.23

nextNew Priorities, New Life: Jamie Mongiovi to leave AARP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories