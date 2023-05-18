Florida Retail Federation taps Angela Bonds as new VP of Government Affairs

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is adding government relations pro Angela Bonds to its team. Bonds will serve as Vice President of Government Affairs beginning June 5.

“Angela brings to FRF a unique understanding of the policies and regulations that impact Florida’s retail industry. She is a trusted voice who has a wealth of experience developing and advancing policies and budgets within state agencies,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of FRF. “Angela is highly respected throughout the Capitol and will be an outstanding advocate for Florida’s retail industry.”

Bonds will lead FRF’s government relations team, including Gina Sisk, Jessica Hunter and several consultants, in advocating for the more than 270,000 retail businesses in Florida.

Bonds previously served as government relations manager for Dean, Mead and Dunbar where she represented FRF, Marriott International, Caravan, the American Sportfishing Association and Florida Outdoor Advertising Association, among others.

During the recently concluded Legislative Session, Bonds played an integral role in advancing several FRF priorities, including the tax package and the Telephone Solicitation Act.

“Angela is a consummate professional that I and many others in the process have relied on to advocate for communities across the Sunshine State,” said House Majority Leader Michael Grant. “She’s a strong addition to Team Retail, and I’m confident she’ll fight for the retail businesses and for the best interests of the people of Florida.”

Bonds previously served as director of legislative affairs for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Department of State and Department of Highway Safety.

She earned her undergraduate in human development with an emphasis on business from Lee University in Tennessee. She was born and raised in Florida.

FRF is the statewide trade association representing the state’s retailers, which contribute $239 billion to Florida’s economy annually. Florida retailers also support 3.6 million jobs, nearly one third of all jobs in the state.