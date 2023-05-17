Ashley Moody rejects ‘untrue’ claim that Ron DeSantis is a ‘White supremacist’

Florida’s Attorney General is rejecting a claim that the state’s Governor is a “White supremacist,” calling it “untrue.”

During a segment on the Fox News program “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Ashley Moody was asked about a charge from radio personality Charlamagne tha God that the Governor’s opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) meant that he was a “White supremacist.”

“Look, Ron DeSantis served this country. He believes in equal opportunity for everyone, equal application of the law. That’s what he wants taught. That’s what he wants educated here in the state of Florida. And to say otherwise is untrue,” Moody contended.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club,” the radio personality offered a different take.

“It’s obvious that Ron DeSantis is a White supremacist. Right? It’s amazing to me that a person like that would be running for President. And when I think about it, it’s like, damn, he’s not even interested in bringing the country together, clearly. Right?” Charlamagne said.

The host then addressed DeSantis’ impending run for President, suggesting that the state’s issues will be the nation’s in due time.

“I don’t think many people care yet because it’s something that’s just contained to Florida, but what happens when this person decides to announce that they’re running for President of the United States of America? Like, we know what this man is about, and what this man is about is clearly erasing Blackness,” Charlamagne said.

On Monday, DeSantis signed legislation (SB 266) that bans spending on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in classrooms.

DeSantis said the bill will eliminate “DEI infused” courses of study, such as “gender studies.”

“Some of these niche subjects … Florida’s getting out of that game,” DeSantis said. “You want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley if that’s what you want to do.”

The Governor has claimed that DEI is “better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination.”

___

Anne Geggis of Florida Politics contributed to this report.