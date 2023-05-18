May 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis tells donors Donald Trump can’t win in 2024
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 18, 20235min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Kathleen Passidomo says Legislature had ‘cojones’ to pass controversial bills this year

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World’s grand — and expensive — Star Wars hotel experience is closing for good

HeadlinesTech

False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Elon Musk promises otherwise

Donald Trump
'People aren’t going to change their view of him.'

Ron DeSantis is nearing a 2024 launch, and central to his case will be the argument that Donald Trump can’t win.

That was the message he put forth on a call to donors organized by his Never Back Down super PAC Thursday.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr. DeSantis told donors, as reported by The New York Times.

Joe Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected President — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former President and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

DeSantis’ argument rests in battleground state polls that have shown him consistently outperforming the former President in head-to-head matchups against Biden. These include April surveys from Public Opinion Strategies in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

The reporting of the donor call is a teaser for even more action from DeSantis later this month, including a formal launch of his campaign, reported to be May 25. DeSantis is expected to file paperwork and formally launch in Dunedin, the Gulf Coast community where he grew up.

The Governor is also expected to meet with donors next week in Miami, with those supporters, in turn, soliciting more financial support for the 2024 operation.

DeSantis is amassing endorsements already, including from 99 Republican members of the Florida Legislature, 51 among New Hampshire elected officials, and three dozen endorsements from Iowa legislators.

Yet the major problem for DeSantis may be that at least half of Republican voters want Trump, while less than a quarter want DeSantis, at least according to polling averages.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average pegs DeSantis at just under 20% support in the 2024 Republican Primary field, with Trump at 57%.

The FiveThirtyEight polling average has DeSantis at just over 21%, with Trump still holding majority support at 53%.

The Race to the White House average is more forgiving to the Florida Governor. Trump only musters 53% support in that model, with DeSantis’ nearly 22% standing as the best of the three major averages.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTed Deutch, Alex Heckler appointed to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

nextFederal judge to weigh temporary halt on transgender health care rules, law

4 comments

  • PeterH

    May 18, 2023 at 4:42 pm

    Neither can DeSantis win! I don’t see independent voters like myself warming up to either of these candidates. Republicans should stay laser focused on 2028. If they can find a Republican candidate with common sense and a human heart they might have a chance.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      May 18, 2023 at 4:47 pm

      You are not an independent voter. Stop with the BS. DeSantis is correct on Trump. If Trump is the nominee I will vote for him. I definitely prefer someone else. Trump did a lot of good for this country and Biden has carpet bombed all of it. Trump is simply too polarizing to people, especially to the fake independent voter above

      Reply

  • Earl Pitts American

    May 18, 2023 at 4:55 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    Desantis is correct. Had Trump persued his claim of election fraud and prevailed Trump NOT Biden would be waking up and taking a morning poop in the White House.
    Trump lost. Why he lost is not even an $ffin issue. We are going forward. We dont care about the past.
    In America we dont give loosers another chance at the White House. Nope too risky too much is at stake.
    Anyone supporting Trump is bringing on WWIII and the final killing our economey and opening up America to China. Why you ask? Because the odds are too great that the left will roll Trump’s @55 again – and the Democrats will get 4 more years. Why does anyone think this time will be different?????
    So theres that.
    Ron Desantis For POTUS.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

    • Rhonda Santis

      May 18, 2023 at 5:17 pm

      why did you steal Gary Burbank’s character Earl Pitts?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories