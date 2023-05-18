Ron DeSantis tells donors Donald Trump can’t win in 2024

Ron DeSantis is nearing a 2024 launch, and central to his case will be the argument that Donald Trump can’t win.
That was the message he put forth on a call to donors organized by his Never Back Down super PAC Thursday.
“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr. DeSantis told donors, as reported by The New York Times.
“Joe Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected President — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former President and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”
DeSantis’ argument rests in battleground state polls that have shown him consistently outperforming the former President in head-to-head matchups against Biden. These include April surveys from Public Opinion Strategies in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.
The reporting of the donor call is a teaser for even more action from DeSantis later this month, including a formal launch of his campaign, reported to be May 25. DeSantis is expected to file paperwork and formally launch in Dunedin, the Gulf Coast community where he grew up.
The Governor is also expected to meet with donors next week in Miami, with those supporters, in turn, soliciting more financial support for the 2024 operation.
DeSantis is amassing endorsements already, including from 99 Republican members of the Florida Legislature, 51 among New Hampshire elected officials, and three dozen endorsements from Iowa legislators.
Yet the major problem for DeSantis may be that at least half of Republican voters want Trump, while less than a quarter want DeSantis, at least according to polling averages.
The RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average pegs DeSantis at just under 20% support in the 2024 Republican Primary field, with Trump at 57%.
The FiveThirtyEight polling average has DeSantis at just over 21%, with Trump still holding majority support at 53%.
The Race to the White House average is more forgiving to the Florida Governor. Trump only musters 53% support in that model, with DeSantis’ nearly 22% standing as the best of the three major averages.
4 comments
PeterH
May 18, 2023 at 4:42 pm
Neither can DeSantis win! I don’t see independent voters like myself warming up to either of these candidates. Republicans should stay laser focused on 2028. If they can find a Republican candidate with common sense and a human heart they might have a chance.
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2023 at 4:47 pm
You are not an independent voter. Stop with the BS. DeSantis is correct on Trump. If Trump is the nominee I will vote for him. I definitely prefer someone else. Trump did a lot of good for this country and Biden has carpet bombed all of it. Trump is simply too polarizing to people, especially to the fake independent voter above
Earl Pitts American
May 18, 2023 at 4:55 pm
Good afternoon America,
Desantis is correct. Had Trump persued his claim of election fraud and prevailed Trump NOT Biden would be waking up and taking a morning poop in the White House.
Trump lost. Why he lost is not even an $ffin issue. We are going forward. We dont care about the past.
In America we dont give loosers another chance at the White House. Nope too risky too much is at stake.
Anyone supporting Trump is bringing on WWIII and the final killing our economey and opening up America to China. Why you ask? Because the odds are too great that the left will roll Trump’s @55 again – and the Democrats will get 4 more years. Why does anyone think this time will be different?????
So theres that.
Ron Desantis For POTUS.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
Rhonda Santis
May 18, 2023 at 5:17 pm
why did you steal Gary Burbank’s character Earl Pitts?