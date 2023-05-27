Poll: Campaign launch doesn’t boost Ron DeSantis

Recent days have offered good news and bad news for the fledgling presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis.
The good news: a first-day fundraising total of $8.2 million.
The bad news: a historically catastrophic launch on Twitter Spaces.
The end result: the Governor is below 20% in another poll of Republican Primary voters.
New polling from Echelon Insights shows DeSantis with just 19% support, 30 points behind former President Donald Trump’s 49%.
DeSantis’ distant second place is 10 points ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 9% support. Commentator and author Vivek Ramaswamy’s 8% is good for fourth place, his best showing in any national poll to date. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley rounds out the top 5, with 5% support.
DeSantis is also in second place when it comes to who voters will consider for President, with 51% willing to entertain him as an option. Trump’s 67% leads the field.
Meanwhile, Trump leads a two-way race with DeSantis, 59% to 34%.
In terms of the overall electorate, DeSantis is becoming better known and people aren’t necessarily liking what they’re seeing.
He’s 14 points underwater in terms of overall favorability, with 33% approval against 47% disapproval, with 34% of the haters having an “extremely unfavorable” impression of the Governor.
Recent news hasn’t bolstered DeSantis either, with 27% saying they regard DeSantis more favorably during these days dominated by campaign launch coverage and 47% seeing him less favorably, including 35% saying they see him “much less favorably.”
1,035 people responded to the survey between May 22 and May 25, with a smaller subset of Republicans. The overall margin of error is +/- 3.9%.
Dont Say FLA
May 27, 2023 at 10:06 am
Ron’s 8.2 million could have been 82 million if they didn’t make the choice to use the Twitter platform that everybody knows is broken beyond repair due to the very poor CEO’ing of Elon Musk. Even The DeSantis camp knew Twitter wasn’t going to work well, but they remembered RealPlayer playing audio back in the late 1900s and assumed Twitter could do that. They were wrong, just like the J6 MAGAs that shoved Ashli Babbit thru that door, betting her life the police wouldn’t shoot a woman.
Taylor Swiff
May 27, 2023 at 11:16 am
Ron, like everybody, knew Twitter would crash. Ron thought he would pull a Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster, claiming he was so popular that he broke Twitter.
Problem is, you have to be popular for anybody to believe that story about a despised platform. Twitter is despised. Ticketmaster is despised. Taylor Swift is popular. But here is where is all falls apart for DeSantis. Ron is not popular.
Ron is despised by folks who get to know him as Ron DeSantis rather than merely knowing of him as the “Trump but not Trump” abstraction they thought they would like.
How bad do you have to be to represent everything a group likes, but the group still does not like you? Ron DeSantis bad, that’s how bad.