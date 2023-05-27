Poll: Campaign launch doesn’t boost Ron DeSantis

Recent days have offered good news and bad news for the fledgling presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis.

The good news: a first-day fundraising total of $8.2 million.

The bad news: a historically catastrophic launch on Twitter Spaces.

The end result: the Governor is below 20% in another poll of Republican Primary voters.

New polling from Echelon Insights shows DeSantis with just 19% support, 30 points behind former President Donald Trump’s 49%.

DeSantis’ distant second place is 10 points ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 9% support. Commentator and author Vivek Ramaswamy’s 8% is good for fourth place, his best showing in any national poll to date. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley rounds out the top 5, with 5% support.

DeSantis is also in second place when it comes to who voters will consider for President, with 51% willing to entertain him as an option. Trump’s 67% leads the field.

Meanwhile, Trump leads a two-way race with DeSantis, 59% to 34%.

In terms of the overall electorate, DeSantis is becoming better known and people aren’t necessarily liking what they’re seeing.

He’s 14 points underwater in terms of overall favorability, with 33% approval against 47% disapproval, with 34% of the haters having an “extremely unfavorable” impression of the Governor.

Recent news hasn’t bolstered DeSantis either, with 27% saying they regard DeSantis more favorably during these days dominated by campaign launch coverage and 47% seeing him less favorably, including 35% saying they see him “much less favorably.”

1,035 people responded to the survey between May 22 and May 25, with a smaller subset of Republicans. The overall margin of error is +/- 3.9%.