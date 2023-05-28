May 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to second place in California

A.G. GancarskiMay 28, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump pollster sees Ron DeSantis Iowa surge

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World governing board member quits three months into the job

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis upset with ‘delusional’ Donald Trump over Florida crime claims

Ron DeSantis 5.17.23 AP PHOTO (2)
Donald Trump is up by 18 points now.

Republicans in the Golden State say they prefer Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis.

That’s the major takeaway from the latest Berkeley Institute of Government Studies poll, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Trump leads DeSantis 44% to 26%, the latest seemingly radical change in the results from this pollster, and a 26-point movement toward the former President in recent months.

In February, DeSantis took 37% support, 8 points ahead of Trump. This represented a 20-point shift from August 2022 polling from the same outfit showing Trump leading DeSantis by 11 points.

The Times notes that voters are getting to know DeSantis better, and that may not be in his favor.

“Since February, the share of Republican voters with a favorable view of Trump has gone from 69% to 74%. DeSantis’ favorability rating declined from 79% to 75%. The largest drop occurred in the share of Republicans who have a strongly favorable opinion of him, which went from 54% to 43% over the last three months.”

Trump is also up among self-identified conservatives, 62% to 23%, the Times notes, while DeSantis is closer with so-called moderates.

The results reflect 1,835 registered Republicans polled from May 17 to 22, with a +/- 3.5% margin of error.

DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have played up a feud in recent months, a sort of cartoonish red state versus blue state dynamic possible given the lack of in-state political competition for either man.

This most recent California poll suggests that voters aren’t all moved by this though.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis upset with 'delusional' Donald Trump over Florida crime claims

nextDisney World governing board member quits three months into the job

One comment

  • Trump But Not Trump

    May 28, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Nobody was ever for Ron DeSantis. People were for this abstract guy they heard described as Trump But Not Trump. And then Ron DeSantis showed up. Everybody hates Rhonda. Some folks just dont’ know because they haven’t met him yet.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories