Sylvia Ghazarian: Abortion care access is essential to support military personnel and families

The United States military is one of the largest employers in the world, with over 1.3 million active-duty personnel and millions more veterans and their families.
It is important that military personnel, who have bravely served the country, have access to comprehensive health care, including abortion care, regardless of where they are stationed or deployed. This is especially crucial given the barriers to accessing abortion care that military personnel often face due to restrictive policies on abortion funding.
Tricare, the military health insurance program, currently does not cover all abortions, and in cases where the pregnancy poses a risk to the health or life of the pregnant person, a physician must certify that an abortion is necessary.
This policy undermines the reproductive rights and privacy of military personnel and puts their health and well-being at risk.
Furthermore, military personnel and their families often face unique challenges when it comes to accessing health care services, including abortion care, due to deployments, relocations, and other military obligations that can make it difficult to access health care services in a timely manner.
One WRRAP patient, a military member, stated that she cannot afford the out-of-pocket cost of OVER $2,000 for an abortion, and her insurance does not cover the procedure.
She cannot afford a child either and only has $300 to contribute toward the procedure.
This situation highlights the importance of providing financial assistance to cover the costs of abortion care — a service that Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP), the largest national independent abortion fund is increasingly called to provide for military members from coast to coast.
Abortion is not a political issue; it is a human issue.
The right to access safe and legal abortion is essential for military members and their families to have control over their own bodies and their own futures. It is time to stop attacking a person’s reproductive rights and start supporting them.
With the overturning of Roe by the Supreme Court last year, the barriers to accessing abortion care are only exacerbated for military personnel who are stationed in states with restrictive abortion laws.
Kim, a former U.S. Army officer who served for four years, expressed concerns that “Military health care providers have never been able to provide abortion care, except for the life of the mother, rape, or incest. This means service members have to take leave, seek a provider off base, and pay out-of-pocket. Now, in the wake of the Dobbs decision, if they are stationed in a state that has restricted abortion access, they must take an even longer leave, scramble to find a provider, and get approval to have travel paid for to a region where abortion is legal in order to receive care. Not to mention potentially having to disclose to their chain of command that they need an abortion in order to get their leave request granted.”
Troops can take three weeks off to travel for abortions, IVF treatment (militarytimes.com)
It is essential that we prioritize health care, including the right to access safe and legal abortion, for military personnel who have sacrificed so much for the country.
It is unacceptable that women who have bravely served our country cannot access the health care they need. We cannot stand idly by while the women who have put their lives on the line for our freedom are denied the freedom to make choices about their own bodies.
On this Memorial Day, as we honor and remember the sacrifices made by military personnel who have served our country, let us also reflect on the ways in which we can support and care for our service members and their families. It is time to end the stigma and shame around abortion and start supporting individuals in making their own decisions about their bodies and their futures.
___
Sylvia Ghazarian is executive director of the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP), a nonprofit abortion fund that provides urgently needed financial assistance on a national level to those seeking abortion or emergency contraception.
4 comments
Elliott Offen 🥒👉🍩
May 29, 2023 at 8:33 am
Thanks to the religious bobbleheads, there’s gonna be tens of thousands of mentally disordered babies with bad genes due to unselective breeding tearing Florida to pieces. Will conservatives take in these Ted Bundys? No, they don’t even wanna pay taxes. Socially irresponsible incense swingers with mental problems themselves.
Dont Say FLA
May 29, 2023 at 8:39 am
Wait a minute. Ron DeSantis said people aren’t joining the military because of drag queens. It’s actually the lack of compensation and benefits just like with every other job which is why nobody is willing to work at crappy jobs anymore? WHUT? Did I just say the military is a crappy job? No way. Military is the USA’s Sacred Cow. I will be arrested later today for my thoughts, I am sure, but you know what? They can arrest this thinker, but they can’t arrest my idea that military is widely recognized by today’s youth as just another crappy job nobody wants.
Jennifer Harris
May 29, 2023 at 9:16 am
I frequently created more than $26,380 in extra household income much appreciated to speedy replay and persevering online engagement. My most elevated (wtr-596) residential deals come about in real profit of $18,636. Without a question, everybody can presently.
…
Utilize this to boost your online income———————>>> Getmoneyy247.blogspot.com
Earl Pitts American
May 29, 2023 at 9:23 am
Good morning America,
Let’s have some real talk now with your “Big Voice On The Right”, Earl Pitts American.
Only a tiny fraction of our great nation could read this leftist propaganda ad think that 1.) they are reading truth and 2.) this $#lT’s so [email protected] good I think I will post some sort of “dook 4 brains” leftist screed to show the world those nasty wasty conservatives are so wrong and I ___________ ( fill in name of dook 4 brains leftist commenter ) am so right.
WRONG: said, Earl Pitts American, your “Big Voice On The Right”.
Let me, Earl Pitts American, Break It Down:
Here’s what we got:
1). The dook 4 brains leftist 8iden Administration will be in power and in control of the military until the inaguration of January 2025.
2). Some dook 4 brains anonymous writer jumped on the situation to further blasphime our fine young folks in the military and spread their minority leftist screed lies about KILLING BABIES.
Lets review the dook 4 brains leftist commenters trying to pile on with there “hey me too…hey me too” minority leftist screed.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts ” The Big Voice On The Left ” American
***warning: Dook 4 brains lefties must avert their eyes now and are forbiden from reading any further***
***shhhh…except for Smelliott remember, Earl Pitts American Fan Club members, Smelliott works for me, Earl Pitts American and part of his job involves making the dook 4 brains lefties think he’s “one of them”…shhhh***