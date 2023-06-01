Donald Trump’s latest diss: Mocking pronunciation of Ron DeSantis’s last name

The personal attacks continue in the Republican presidential race with Donald Trump now taking issue with how Ron DeSantis pronounces his name.

On Wednesday evening, shortly before the Governor took the stage for the fourth time in Iowa, the former President dragged DeSantis’ variance on Truth Social.

“Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again. He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis. Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it. He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t mind, DeSanctimonious?”

Florida Politics reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment, but has not received a response. However, that is not surprising, given that the Orlando Sentinel also was thwarted in its attempt to receive comment on the issue of divergent pronunciations last month.

The issue has been spotlighted lately in various media outlets, including in Business Insider, which noted that Trump amplified a Truth Social post calling attention to the differing pronunciations back in March.

“He was flipping,” University of North Florida pollster Michael Binder told the outlet. “He was Deh-Santis one time and Dee-Santis another time. I had thought that we settled on Deh-Santis but every now and then a Dee-Santis pops up. And it’s not popping up in the media or from surrogates, but it’s coming out from his own mouth, so it’s very confusing.”

The Daily Dot noted that, “in a video revealing his plans to enter the presidential race, DeSantis seems to pronounce his last name as ‘Dee-Santis.’ Yet in a separate video from earlier that the Governor reshared upon his presidential launch, Casey, while discussing her husband, seems to pronounce the politician’s last name as ‘Duh-Santis.’ Although the difference may seem minor, the issue has quickly become a widely debated topic online.”

While DeSantis’ current staff isn’t touching the issue at this writing, his previous comms director back in 2018 asserted that the current Governor “prefers Dee-Santis.”