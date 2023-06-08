Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump mourn Pat Robertson

Despite the bitterness of the 2024 presidential race, the two front-runner Republicans are jointly mourning the demise of a spiritual leader.
In the wake of the passing of 700 Club founder Pat Robertson, both Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are expressing condolences.
“(First Lady Casey DeSantis) and I are saddened by the loss of Pat Robertson and we join many in lifting his family up in our prayers,” the Governor tweeted from his non-official Twitter handle.
Former President Trump expressed his sentiments on Truth Social.
“Today the World lost an incredible and powerful Voice for Faith and Freedom. Pat Robertson showed us that Belief in God produces results that can change the course of History. Pat’s legacy lives on in the many endeavors and lives that he touched. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his Family!”
Other presidential candidates are weighing in as well.
““Pat Robertson touched so many lives and changed so many hearts. He stood for America — and more importantly, for truth and faith. He did the Lord’s work and we will always remember his witness,” Nikki Haley said.
Former Vice President Mike Pence offered his own condolences.
“Pat Robertson’s bold faith was an inspiration to millions and we mark his passing with a sense of personal loss. Through his writings, broadcasts and advocacy, Pat touched countless lives with the gospel of Jesus Christ including mine,” Pence asserted.
“I have long been inspired by his stand for America and our traditional values. Pat Robertson will be deeply missed. Karen and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to Gordon, the entire Robertson family and all who cherished this good and godly man. America is poorer but Heaven is richer with the passing of this faithful servant. God bless Pat Robertson.”
Robertson ran for President himself in 1988, a campaign highlighted by taking 25% in the Iowa Caucuses, only losing to fellow Midwesterner Bob Dole. His influence over 20th century American Protestantism and his political savvy are just two of the many things politicians and citizens will mourn about the fallen religious leader.
5 comments
PeterH
June 8, 2023 at 12:59 pm
Grifter Pat Robertson has a history of extreme, bigoted commentary — including that gay people and abortion caused 9/11, that Haitians deserved the 2010 earthquake that ravaged the island nation, and that feminists are evil.
Hell has a special place for this fact-less televangelist annunciator of hate, manipulation, greed and racism. He has no reservation in purgatory or heaven.
Don’t Look Up
June 8, 2023 at 1:14 pm
Pat Robertson offered today’s GOP a lifeline to crazy talk that furthered conspiracy theories! DeSantis will surely rename a highway after Pat Roberson!
The 700 Club, Robertson’s long-running program on the CBN, was his most common platform for hate. In the days after 9/11, he brought on pastor Jerry Falwell to discuss the tragedy. “I really believe that the pagans, and the abortionists, and the feminists, and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way, all of them who have tried to secularize America, I point the finger in their face and say, ‘You helped this happen,’” Falwell said, to which Robertson said “I totally concur” and that the “agenda” has been adopted by the “highest levels of our government.”
Bill O Rights
June 8, 2023 at 1:41 pm
The US Bill of Rights is composed of the first ten amendments to the Constitution. Who watches out for our rights?
Per amendment, it goes like this:
1st- ACLU
2nd- NRA
3rd- nobody, really
4th- ACLU
5th-ACLU
6th- ACLU
7th- ACLU
8th- ACLU
9th- ACLU
10th- ACLU
When people like Pat Robertson and Ronald Dee Santis and Donald Jay Trump and all the other GOPs demonize the ACLU, they’re demonizing the US Constitution, specifically its Bill of Rights.
By association, they’re demonizing their much beloved NRA, too. Why? Because NRA and ACLU, at least on paper, do the exact same thing. They defend the Bill of Rights.
Why is the GOP always railing against the Bill of Rights except for the 2A while claiming to be pro-Constitution? Being anti-ACLU seems the same as being anti-American to me. Being pro NRA while being anti ACLU, that just seems like somebody’s confused or just lying about why they do what they do and why they say what they say.
Michael K
June 8, 2023 at 1:45 pm
Pat Robertson monetized bigotry and hate under the banner of “Christianity” and harmed a lot of American people. He did great damage to America by weaponizing religion for so-called “evangelicals” to take over what used to be the Republican party. But it’s never was, and never is, about religion. It always comes down to raw power, money from people who can ill afford it, and of course, corruption.
Ed Dot Com 👍
June 8, 2023 at 1:47 pm
Yeah right. Trump doesn’t mourn the loss of anyone.. only the loss of money and elections. Pat and Ashli Babbitt are in hell.🔥👹