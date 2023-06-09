Digital ads target Ron DeSantis on North Carolina trip

A pair of digital ads from recurrent critics of Ron DeSantis are offering countermessaging for DeSantis’ North Carolina trip.

The DeSantis Watch group offers an interpretation of the Governor’s record in Florida all weekend to people in the Tar Heel State, which is timely given DeSantis’ Friday night keynote speech in Greensboro at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention.

One spot, entitled “Succeed,” says the Governor is attempting to censor history and education for political ends.

“For Ron DeSantis, freedom is nothing but a campaign slogan. Free states don’t bully LGBTQ+ kids, whitewash Black history, or ban books. Real freedom means funding our public schools so every child can succeed. We need honest, quality education in North Carolina public schools, not the DeSantis agenda of discrimination and division,” the spot argues.

The complementary ad “Private” focuses on abortion.

“Private health care decisions should be made by those seeking care, not politicians, including when it comes to abortion care. But Ron DeSantis signed a near-total abortion ban. This is wrong. North Carolina needs leaders who will put our health, safety, and real-life needs first and leave private health care decisions private,” the ad says.

“Whether it is the freedom to make private health care choices or determine what books your children can read, Ron DeSantis believes politicians, not you, should be making those decisions,” said DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy.

The group is targeting messaging as DeSantis pursues the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Every American can agree that our children deserve the resources they need to succeed and to learn honest history in the classroom, but Ron DeSantis is diverting billions in taxpayer dollars to private corporate schools and banning books that don’t fit his political agenda,” Croy added.

“And while people need leaders who put their health, safety, and real-life needs first, Ron DeSantis’ near-total abortion ban puts lives at risk. North Carolinians, and our country, cannot afford Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda.”