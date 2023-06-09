Donald Trump indictment unsealed: 37 felony charges

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former President faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted.

The indictment charging Trump with mishandling classified documents has been unsealed.

The document released Friday marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.

People familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press that the indictment includes seven separate charges.

Trump faces 37 felony charges

Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

An indictment unsealed Friday also alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

Charged alongside with Trump was, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

Indictment alleges Trump shared Pentagon ‘plan of attack,’ shared classified map

Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.