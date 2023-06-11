Poll: Donald Trump over 60% nationally, 38 points ahead of Ron DeSantis

New polling from CBS News reveals that Donald Trump’s second indictment this year isn’t hurting him with Republican Primary voters.

And it isn’t helping Ron DeSantis either.

The survey of 586 likely voters in the 2024 GOP Presidential Preference Primaries shows former President Trump with 61% support, with the Florida Governor far behind, with 23%.

Other names are afterthoughts.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Vice President Mike Pence each have 4% support, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley at 3%, and other names farther back still.

The poll offers a cold reminder of DeSantis’ second place standing, with the amount of people considering voting for him less than Trump’s current support. While the 51% considering supporting the Governor is second only to 75% considering Trump, it’s still under that 61% threshold.

Meanwhile, 27% of those polled have already ruled out supporting DeSantis, with 23% saying they don’t know enough about the Governor to express an opinion.

The CBS News Poll is more favorable to Trump than the Race to the White House polling average, which shows the former President with just 53% support, against 22% for DeSantis.

Race to the White House, at least at this point, sees a lopsided delegate fight. It forecasts Trump with 1,862 delegates in a crowded field, well above the 1,234 needed to win, with DeSantis mired at 539.

In a field that narrows to Trump and DeSantis after Nevada, the landscape is more forbidding still for the Florida Governor. Trump is projected to have 1,941 delegates in that scenario, with DeSantis garnering just 484.