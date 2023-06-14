Florida Clerks announce new leadership team for 2023-24

The Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers is announcing its new leadership team for 2023-24.

The newly elected Board of Directors will be led by the incoming President and Suwannee County Clerk Barry Baker, who succeeds Martin County Clerk Carolyn Timmann in the top post. Baker and the other new board members and officers will serve one-year terms that begin on July 1.

“It’s my honor to serve as Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers’ next president,” Baker said. “This year, I want us to grow both together and outward within our communities. I also hope to continue building on the progress of my colleagues and all that was accomplished this past year, and I look forward to carrying on the torch passed to me by Clerk Timmann.”

Timmann, who remains on the board as a past President, said she was proud to pass the torch to Baker, calling him an “exceptional member of our leadership team.”

“He is a shining example of an advocate for his community, and he was all in on helping us achieve our goals as an association this year, attending many legislative meetings and fostering relationships with our close state partners,” Timmann said.

Baker was sworn in by retired Madison County Clerk and former Past President Tim Sanders last week. He said the theme that will guide initiatives during his tenure is “Growing Together: Firmly Rooted, Growing Strong, Sowing the Seed.”

Putnam County Clerk Matt Reynolds is the newest member of the Executive Committee, taking on the role of Secretary. Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes is the newest member of the Board of Directors, replacing Monroe County Clerk Kevin Madok as District VII Director.

The Executive Committee also includes Orange County Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell as President-elect; Hernando County Clerk Doug Chorvat Jr. as Vice President; Marion County Clerk Gregory C. Harrell as Treasurer; and Putnam County Clerk Matt Reynolds as Secretary.

The rest of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors:

— Okaloosa County Clerk JD Peacock II as District I Director

— Leon County Clerk Gwen Marshall Knight as District II Director

— Hamilton County Clerk W. Greg Godwin as District III Director

— Citrus County Clerk Angela Vick as District IV Director

— Volusia County Clerk Laura E. Roth as District V Director

— Hardee County Clerk Victoria L. Rogers as District VI Director

— Clay County Clerk Tara S. Green as Past President

— Manatee County Clerk Angelina “Angel” Colonneso as Past President