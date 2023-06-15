Veto list: Gov. DeSantis nixes funding for public broadcasting stations

Gov. Ron DeSantis yet again vetoed a tranche of funding designed to remedy safety issues at Florida’s public broadcasting stations.

A total of $6,435,609 made the budget to “correct health and safety issues, correct building deficiencies, and complete renovations at public broadcasting stations,” but as in previous years, the legislative request fell on deaf ears on the plaza level. Many of these items were also vetoed last year.

The requests run the gamut of costs, with some cheaper than a new car, such as that from WDNA-FM. The Miami station will not get $19,855 to replace its HVAC Air Handler.

WEDU-TV, which serves Tampa/St. Petersburg, also won’t get the $347,628 sought to replace decayed and mildewed ceiling tiles.

In the same market, WUSF-FM won’t get the $392,750 to replace obsolete electrical systems it sought, nor the $172,134 to replace damaged wiring. Also in Tampa, WMNF won’t get $479,770 requested to replace its main generator and fuel tank.

Also on the cut list: $18,850 for WEFS-TV, Cocoa to apply galvanized coating to its deteriorated antenna tower.

WFIT-FM of Melbourne will be deprived of the $576,500 requested to replace its obsolete Main Satellite Dish.

WFSU-TV/FM, Tallahassee took a double hit, with $57,000 to replace emergency equipment cut from the budget, along with $54,000 to repaint its tower to meet Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.

WGCU-TV/FM, Ft. Myers/Naples, is deprived of $175,000 to replace its obsolete backup generator and $350,000 to replace its unsafe lighting grid.

WJCT of Jacksonville also takes a double hit, with $172,134 to replace a damaged studio floor and $631,160 for restroom renovation all cut.

WKGC-FM of Panama City will not get the $215,050 requested to replace its failing main generator, transfer switch and fuel tank.

Orlando’s WFME likewise won’t get $508,431 to fix and refurbish its failing sanitation station, nor the $197,347 requested to replace its fire alarm system. WUCF also is deprived of $625,000 to replace its backup transmitter.

Pensacola’s WSRE is denied $100,000 to replace its studio transmitter link.

Gainesville’s WUFT won’t get the $150,000 requested to replace FAA Safety Lights.

Pensacola’s WUWF’s $593,000 for backup generator replacement is also out of the budget, as is Boynton Beach’s WXEL’s $600,000 sought for HVAC replacement and building automation.