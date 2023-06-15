Tampa water projects fall victim to Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

Two projects related to water projects in the Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve, Morris Bridge, won’t receive the funding lawmakers approved in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, as part of his more than $500 million veto list, nixed a $2.5 million Tampa Bay Water project at the site that would rehabilitate old wells and another $2.5 million for a continuity of operations center (COOP) at the site for the city of Tampa water department.

The COOP funding, requested by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and carried in the House by Rep. Fentrice Driskell, would have funded half of the overall project.

The facility would provide an alternative safe water source for the city of Tampa in the case of an event that made the city’s main treatment facility, distribution yard or call center.

The project is part of the city’s historic $2.9 billion PIPES plan, a funding plan for large-scale sewer and water infrastructure improvements that would renew infrastructure, prevent breakdowns and provide long-term fixes to the city’s water and wastewater systems.

The funding request notes that “in a best-case scenario” the center would never be needed. “But in the event of a natural disaster or other disruption to elements of the City’s water system, this COOP will serve as a back-up facility to keep water flowing through pipes to city residents and businesses.”

The Morris Bridge Wellfield improvement funding approved in the budget, but vetoed Thursday, was double what Rep. Lawrence McClure requested. The funding would have helped pay for rehabilitation for 15 wells currently in service, as well as the demolition of five wells currently out-of-service.

“The rehabilitation would include installation of new pumps, motors, piping, electrical and arc flash components” to provide a more reliable system,” the request notes.

McClure wrote in his request that the project would reduce operational and maintenance costs through the utilization of more efficient pumps and instruments.