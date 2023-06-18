Clewiston, U.S. Sugar celebration reopening of C.S. Mott pool

The sugar industry always remains popular in Clewiston, where the industry remains a major employer. The relationship was on display this weekend as a pool named for the founder of U.S. Sugar re-opened.

Children rushed down waterslides and community leaders dove into the waters of the C.S. Mott Community Pool. The 73-year-old pool is named for Charles Stewart Mott, who first opened the Southern Sugar Corporation in Clewiston in 1931. The company would later become U.S. Sugar.

“Our founder Charles Stewart Mott always said, ‘what’s good for our community is good for our Company’,” said Brannan Thomas, community relations Director for U.S. Sugar. “This community pool that bears his great name is now reopened for all members of our community to enjoy.”

The pool itself first opened in 1950, making it the oldest municipal pool in the state. It recently closed for renovations to bring it up to current state code. U.S. Sugar assisted the costs of renovations. Over the last two months, the pool has been refurbished. There have also been added amenities including a new diving board, water slide, new filtration and purification system and a lightning detection system that can track bolts up to 40 miles away.

Hendry Regional Medical Center also donated a basket of lifesaving first aid supplies including pediatric and adult CPR masks.

Clewiston Mayor Jimmy Pittman said the pool improvements were the result of cooperation between the large employer and the municipality.

“Community Partnerships have always been a way for our city to thrive,” Pittman said. “The City Commissioners and I are grateful for the generosity of the employees of U.S. Sugar, who are always willing to get involved. I’m thrilled the local kids are going to have a great summer at the pool.”

The pool has now fully reopened seven days a week, with $5 admission. All guests swam for free on Saturday, while a celebration ensued with snow cones, sidewalk chalk, and arts and crafts covered by U.S. Sugar.