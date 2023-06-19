Central Florida leaders remember Randolph Bracy Jr.

Political leaders in Central Florida mourned the loss of a community leader.

The Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. died at age 78, announced New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando. That’s a church Bracy and wife LaVon Bracy founded in 1992.

The couple raised more than a congregation, and became critical leaders in the economic development of Orlando’s minority communities.

Additionally, they raised a political dynasty. The Bracy family includes former state Sen. Randolph Bracy III and sitting state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis.

The family released a statement to NBC affiliate WESH.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the earthly work of Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. has been completed. He was a guiding light, a beacon of faith, and an inspiration to us all. His unwavering dedication to serving our community and spreading the message of love, compassion, and hope touched countless lives. We bow in humble submission to the omniscient will of God. Today, divinely and appropriately on Father’s Day, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. traded in his cross for a majestic crown,” the family statement reads.

“We will forever cherish the wisdom, kindness, and grace Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. shared with us during his time. We kindly solicit your prayers as husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, and spiritual leader Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. rests in the arms of the Almighty.”

Political leaders also marked the loss.

“Today, Florida lost a beloved community leader, Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. A faith leader, educator and champion for economic development, Dr. Bracy not only served as a spiritual guide for many, but as a visionary leader creating jobs, housing and educational opportunities for Floridians,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife Dr. Lavon Bracy, children, State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis, former State Senator Randolph Bracy, and the entire Bracy family. May we celebrate his life and remember him in all the ways he bent the arc of history towards justice.”

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat who faced former state Sen. Bracy in a primary last year, praised the elder Bracy’s achievements.

“Today, our community lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was an educator, pastor, father, husband, organizer and community leader,” Frost posted on social media. “He helped shape Central Florida through his unwavering commitment to justice fueled by his love of people and God. Rest in power.”

State Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat, celebrated his life.

“Rev. Dr. Bracy was a great man and loved his community,” she wrote on Twitter.

State Rep. Rita Harris, an Orlando Democrat, serves with state Rep. Davis.

“Taking a moment to honor Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy,” she tweeted. “Holding space for his wife, Dr. Lavon Bracy, and for his children, Senator Randolph Bracy and my dear friend and colleague, Representative LaVon Bracy Davis. Sending comfort and strength to all who know and love him. May his memory forever be a blessing.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, marked the death.

“Today, our community lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was a civil rights icon with a booming and unforgettable voice that demanded attention in any room,” she posted. “An educator, pastor, father, husband, and advocate he helped to shape the Central Florida we know today. His legacy lives on in the work of his family, and I am honored to serve alongside his daughter Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis in the Florida House. Rest In Power Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.”

From St. Petersburg, state Rep. Lindsay Cross, a Pinellas Democrat, also noted the loss.

“Sending love and comfort to my friend and colleague Rep Bracy-Davis, her brother Randolph Bracy and their extended families on the loss of their father,” she posted.

Wes Hodge, a former Orange County Democratic Party chair, noted Davis’ contributions.

“Today, our community has lost a great leader,” he posted. “Reverend Doctor Bracy was a true champion. My heart is with his family, Rep. LaVon Patrice Bracy Davis, Sen. Randolph Bracy, and especially Dr. LaVon Bracy. Thank you, Rev. Bracy, for your service, compassion and support. Rest in Power.”