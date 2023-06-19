Poll shows Ron DeSantis is GOP’s best bet against Joe Biden

President Joe Biden leads all potential Republican challengers in a new J.L. Partners poll. But Gov. Ron DeSantis runs the closest of any declared Republican looking to challenge the Democratic incumbent.
Survey results published by DailyMail.com show that in a head-to-head matchup between Biden and DeSantis, 44% of voters support the President, but 43% favor the Republican Governor. That’s well within the poll’s 3.1-percentage-point margin of error.
Pollsters surveyed 1,000 likely General Election voters nationwide.
Notably, the poll still found former President Donald Trump leading the GOP Primary. Among Republicans surveyed, Trump holds a 30-point lead on DeSantis.
But in a head-to-head against Biden, Trump doesn’t do as well as DeSantis. The Democratic President leads the former Republican President by a 46% to 44% margin. While that’s still in the error margin, the poll also finds critical independent voters have a distaste for Trump.
In head-to-heads between Biden and any Republican challenger, independents favor the GOP candidate — unless the candidate is Trump. Biden wins independents by 5 percentage points when pitted against Trump, whom he defeated in 2020.
Meanwhile, DeSantis leads Biden 43% to 38% among independents. He also leads the Democrat among voters older than 45 and with Hispanic voters.
DeSantis isn’t alone in taking the independent vote in a one-on-one with Biden. Independents also favor former Vice President Mike Pence over the Democratic incumbent, 38% to 32%.
But Biden still edges Pence overall, 41% to 38%.
Another key takeaway may be that Democrats rally around Biden more strongly when facing either DeSantis or Trump.
But the Florida Governor appears to be the Republican candidate striking the greatest balance between holding together the Republican base and appealing to independent voters unhappy with the current administration.
The poll found former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in fourth place among GOP challengers. But the poll showed Biden leading in a matchup with Christie, 39% to 32%.
DeSantis is an unwoke loser
June 19, 2023 at 9:23 am
I guess this keeps DeSantis to keep spending money and have his hopes up. On the national stage when everybody sees the type of person, a DeSantis is nobody will vote for except for maybe that 30% of the extreme right. He would lose in a landslide to Joe Biden, or even Newsom.. Pete Buttigieg would take DeSantis to school and back.
Steve M.
June 19, 2023 at 10:03 am
If Biden leads DeSantis by 1 and leads Trump by 2, with a margin of error of 3.1, then there’s no effective difference between the two hypothetical races.
Earl Pitts American
June 19, 2023 at 10:04 am
Good morning America,
Remember this date and remember this poll.
This is being put out by the DNC and compliant media as their way of backing up cutting loose Biden.
At this time I, Earl Pitts American, can not tell you who the DNC is going to run in place of Biden. But I, Earl Pitts American, can tell you Gavin Newsom is a false flag designed to take America’s eyes off the prize of who the DNC will run in place of Biden.
The final results of the poll are exactly how I, Earl Pitts American, guided the “RNC SECRET WAR ROOM MEETING” oh so many years ago to 100% agreement on.
Relax America we got this,
Earl Pitts “4 Level Chess Master” American
Former Dook 4 Brains Leftist
June 19, 2023 at 10:21 am
Thanks earl,
Myself and our 27 member group of friends have transitined from D4B leftists to conservatives. You are kind of like our leader in respect that not a meeting goes past without a mention of you and the questions of what would earl do in this or that situation?
Thanks Earl it looks like you started something big.
Tampa Bay Former D4BL Club