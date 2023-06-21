Shumaker lawyer elected Hillsborough Bar Young Lawyers Division president

The Hillsborough County Bar Association has elected Shumaker lawyer Sean P. Bevil as president of its Young Lawyers Division (YLD).

Bevil was sworn into the new position June 15 and will serve a one-year term.

The board promotes professionalism and ethical conduct, provides guidance and support to new lawyers, provides educational opportunities for members, organizes programs and events of interest to young lawyers, and encourages community involvement.

“Sean is an accomplished attorney who works diligently to provide both his clients and peers with excellent counsel and guidance, and his new role as president reaffirms that,” Shumaker Partner and Community Associations Business Sector Chair Jonathan Ellis said. “We are proud to support him as he begins his new leadership role.”

Bevil is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses on community associations, taking on a wide variety of issues and disputes.

As a former prosecutor with significant trial experience and a Board Certified Specialist in Criminal Trial Law, Bevil takes a practical approach to litigation.

”I am truly grateful for this opportunity to serve the YLD as President in the coming year,” Bevil said.

“Already, we are hard at work planning a year that is focused on member engagement, legal education, community outreach, and promoting a strong relationship with the local judiciary. I look forward to bringing quality programming to our members and making a positive impact on the young lawyers of Hillsborough County.”

The Young Lawyers Division includes more than 1,000 members who are either younger than 36 or have been practicing law for fewer than five years. Bevil has been a member of the division’s board of directors since 2020 and a member since 2016.