John Couris commits to another decade as leader of Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital is outlining a vision and implementing a plan to become America’s safest and most innovative academic health system.

To that end, it has made extraordinary progress under the leadership of President and CEO John Couris.

As TGH begins to develop its next five-year strategic plan, Tampa General is announcing that the leader at the helm — Couris — has committed to leading Tampa General Hospital into the next decade.

“We are extremely pleased to extend John’s agreement for another 10 years,” said Phil Dingle, Tampa General Board of Directors Chair.

“His vision, approach to innovation, people-focused leadership style, ability to deliver financial stability and growth, and steady hand since assuming the CEO role in 2017 — including leading us through a global pandemic — gives us the utmost confidence Tampa General will continue its extraordinary progress under his leadership. Today, we are in the process of designing and launching our organizational strategic plan for the next five years, and we look forward to John leading the team in this exciting next chapter.”

Couris is a force that has been instrumental in driving TGH to become one of the country’s leading academic health systems.

“Almost six years ago, we established the vision for Tampa General to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America,” said Couris. “With the confidence the Board has placed in me and with the tireless work of our exceptional team members, physicians and partners, we are not only well on our way to realizing that vision, but, in the process and together as a team, we have accomplished an exceptional amount along the way. I am grateful for the work of thousands of people who have brought us to this point, and I look forward to the years ahead as we continue to pursue innovation to save lives and drive breakthroughs in research, be at the forefront of adaptations in care delivery, and care for the sickest patients with the most complex conditions.”

Couris redefined Tampa Bay as a world-class destination for health care, playing a key role in establishing and evolving the Tampa Medical and Research District, a medical innovation ecosystem located in the heart of the city.

Inspired by renowned medical districts nationwide, the district houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Recognizing the value of its academic partner to the system, the district and the broader community, Couris has significantly expanded TGH’s affiliation with the University of South Florida to drive academic medicine across the West Coast of Florida and beyond. The two institutions have worked together since USF opened its medical school in the 1970s. Still, together, Couris and Dr. Charles Lockwood, Dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, have aligned strategic goals and solidified the formal partnership.

Under the leadership of Couris, the operational excellence at Tampa General has elevated the organization’s external performance rankings. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital on Florida’s west coast according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals. It is the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida.

Tampa General is the only hospital in Florida in the top 50 nationally or the top 10% in the country in all 12 data-driven specialties for 2022-2023; its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. In addition, Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

Couris was named “Great Leader in Healthcare” by Becker’s Hospital Review for 2023. Last month, he was inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame. He’s also been listed on Florida Politics’ “Influence 150,” City & State’s “Health Care 100,” and Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2023 “Power 100” list.

Couris’ influence is felt in the state Capitol, where he has served as a resource for decision-makers on health care issues.

In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Couris to the Re-Open Florida Task Force.

As the only health care industry representative, he contributed to the policies and framework that enabled the Sunshine State to reopen safely. Later that year, the Florida Senate turned to Tampa General to help establish protocols for committee hearings, Sessions, and public interactions in the Upper Chamber.

Though Couris is at the top of TGH, he quickly says that all accomplishments result from a team effort. Couris has recruited top talent during his tenure at Tampa General, all of whom contribute to the system’s strong brand and reputation as a destination for world-class care.