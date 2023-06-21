Simply Healthcare to strengthen health care workforce with new investment in Tampa nonprofit

Earlier this month at the University of South Florida, nearly 200 students participated in an induction ceremony, marking the start of their training in the field of health care. The students range from elementary to college age and will benefit from exposure to health care careers, technical certifications, leadership opportunities or MCAT preparation support.

These students are participants in the Brain Expansions Scholastic Training (B.E.S.T.) Medical Academy, a Tampa Bay-based nonprofit that provides a comprehensive academic curriculum that can inspire and advance a future career in health care. During the induction ceremony, Simply Healthcare Plans (Simply) announced a $75,000 donation to the B.E.S.T. Medical Academy to advance the organization’s shared goal of strengthening Florida’s health care workforce.

“Simply is committed to strengthening Florida’s workforce through the implementation of innovative solutions that can increase access to care in underserved communities,” said Holly Prince, Simply’s president. “Through our partnership with B.E.S.T., we’re able to provide training in communities where it’s needed most.”

The B.E.S.T. organization has three primary goals for participants: exposure to career certification programs, connection to a robust mentor network, ongoing practical guidance, professional development, and career navigation to ensure successful entry and retention into the health care workforce.

Simply’s contribution will support the B.E.S.T. organization’s Healthcare Entry Careers and Economic Mobility Initiative, which aims to address the public health crisis of health care worker shortages across Tampa Bay. The donation will support the program’s infrastructure, enhance access to learning resources and provide additional scholarships for participants.

This latest investment from Simply in community nonprofits across the Sunshine State demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to building and maintaining a robust network of highly skilled health care providers across the Sunshine State.

“The support from Simply is invaluable to the success of B.E.S.T. This donation allows us to expand our program’s reach, providing more students with the resources they need to thrive in the health profession,” said Dr. Dexter Frederick, founder and CEO of B.E.S.T. “By offering medical skills training and mentorship, we are not only helping individuals but also cultivating a diverse health care workforce that better represents the communities we serve. We are grateful for Simply’s commitment to empowering future healthcare leaders.”

By investing in community-based efforts that address critical priorities across the entire state, Simply has made a commitment to play a pivotal role in the health and well-being of Floridians. This includes efforts around mental health, maternal and children’s health, disease management, secondary education, workforce development, rural health and more.