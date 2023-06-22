June 22, 2023
Francis Suarez super PAC points to Daniel Penny arrest to slam Joe Biden’s America
Daniel Penny arrest. Screenshot from SOS America PAC.

Jacob Ogles

Screen Shot 2023-06-22 at 10.15.06 AM
SOS America PAC says other cities need to follow Miami's example.

Major cities in America are on fire, but not Miami, according to a new seven-figure ad campaign.

A super PAC backing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s presidential campaign just launched a $1 million ad blitz in early Primary states. SOS America PAC will run ads on Fox News, Newsmax and other cable outlets in New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada.

The message of the ad is that cities led by allies of President Joe Biden have the wrong priorities when it comes to enforcing the law.

“When you compare Joe Biden’s America to Francis Suarez’s Miami, the differences couldn’t be more clear,” said SOS America PAC spokesperson Chapin Fay.

“In Joe Biden’s America, crime is ravaging our streets and woke DAs are prosecuting heroes like Marine Daniel Penny. In Francis Suarez’s Miami, he backed the blue and the homicide rate is the lowest it’s been since the 1950s. America needs conservative Mayor Francis Suarez for President.”

Penny was arrested in New York after he was caught on video pinning 30-year-old Jordan Neely to the floor in a chokehold. New York prosecutors charged Penny with manslaughter after Neely died from injuries. Penny has said Neely was acting agitated and threatening other passengers. Several Republican candidates for President rushed to Penny’s defense.

Add Suarez to that list.

The 30-second spot from SOS America PAC features a contrast between the streets of Miami and the rest of the nation, including New York. The ad starts with a car fire in the streets and video of fleeing vandals, then contrasts that to footage of Penny’s arrest.

“America needs Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for President,” the ad states.

It then cuts to footage of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson praising Miami for attaining its lowest crime rate since the 1930s.

The super PAC released statistics also touting Miami’s economic successes, including $1 billion in wages, the creation of 8,000 jobs and nation-leading wage growth.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

