June 22, 2023
Chandler Langevin drops out of HD 33 race, endorses Monique Miller
Chandler Langevin, Monique Miller.

Jacob Ogles

Langevin Miller
The political move came after Miller reported more than $130K raised in a few weeks.

Marine veteran Chandler Langevin is dropping out of the House District 33 race and endorsing Republican Primary opponent Monique Miller.

Langevin announced in February for the open seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican facing term limits.

But Miller, a Moms For Liberty activist in mid-May filed for the seat as well. She rapidly amassed a significant war chest, raising more than $130,000 in the first two weeks of her campaign.

Of note, $100,000 of that comes from a candidate loan. But her campaign raised a little more than $23,000 in outside donations. Additionally, the political committee Friends of Monique Miller raised $8,000, all of it from California donor Nicholas Miller.

By comparison, Langevin opened a campaign account in May 2022 but had raised less than $18,000 over the course of 13 months.

“What’s most important to me,” Langevin said, “is that we get a true conservative to represent District 33. Monique has solid bona fides among grassroots conservatives and has impressed the establishment with her early fundraising success. She clearly has the ability to win, and she has my full support.”

Miller welcomed her former opponent’s support in the race.

“Chandler has a lot to offer Brevard County,” she said. “I would love to see him continue to pursue his political aspirations. There is no doubt he has the chops to do great things. Palm Bay, where he resides, could use a solid conservative like him.”

Langevin, who remains active in the Republican Liberty Caucus, has not announced plans to run for another office.

Miller must still compete in a Republican Primary for the HD 33 seat. Logan Luse of Palm Bay announced his candidacy in March. Since then, he has reported raising more than $17,000. Satellite Beach Republican Erika Orriss, a software engineer, filed in April and has raised around $1,600.

Democrat Anthony Yantz has also filed and raised less than $1,000. Libertarian Grover Bentley has reported less than $200 raised.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

