Moms for Liberty activist Monique Miller running to succeed Randy Fine

Jacob Ogles

Monique Miller
The Palm Bay Republican calls herself an acolyte of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A Moms For Liberty leader is hoping to succeed Rep. Randy Fine. Palm Bay Republican Monique Miller has announced her campaign in House District 33.

“It’s no secret that I’m a conservative and my passion for conservative policies has led me into this race,” Miller said.

“Republicans deserve someone who has a proven track record of fighting to keep Florida free. My career has taken me all over the globe. I’ve lived and worked in socialist countries, and that experience has made me appreciate even more what we have in America. We need strong, committed leaders to protect and restore the principles that make America unique in the world.”

Miller pulled a $100,000 loan to launch her bid. Her campaign in a press release described her as an “acolyte” of Gov. Ron DeSantis who will advance similar policies.

“Gov. DeSantis has made Florida a beacon of freedom to the entire country. It is a recipe for success that is driving Florida’s unprecedented growth,” she said. “This is no time to take our foot off the gas. I am ready to get to work to further advance the ideals that are fueling Florida’s success.”

Miller has run for the House before. She lost to Thad Altman in House District 52 in a Republican Primary in 2016, before the most recent redistricting.

Fine is serving out his last term in the House. He has filed as a candidate in Senate District 19. He’s also a potential contender for university President at Florida Atlantic University.

Miller was a founding advisory board member for Moms For Liberty. She has two children and three grandchildren, and was involved in supporting the “Parental Rights in Education” legislation derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

She has also worked 25 years in computer and cybersecurity, working for companies including Hewlett Packard and with federal and state governments to defend against digital attacks. Miller holds a master’s degree from Emory University and studied as an undergraduate at Loyola University.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

6 comments

  • SteveHC

    May 22, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    Just when you might have thought that the compisition of Florida’s legislature couldn’t possibly get worse…

    • SteveHC

      May 22, 2023 at 12:14 pm

      – compOsition… sorry for the typo.

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 22, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    Just when you think you’ll never hear of a more fascist sounding name for an organization that wants to control people’s private lives in the name of freedom, Moms For Liberty shows up. And what does this MFL want, Guns Everywhere expanded down to age of 6 being allowed to conceal carry at school? Because that is what Jesus would want us to do?

    • SteveHC

      May 22, 2023 at 12:21 pm

      – MFL = more guns, ZERO abortions, and government approval of every single book in any every school and public library – and that’s just what this crackpot is currently willing to PUBLICLY admit to. Only God knows what’s in her HIDDEN political agenda…

      • Dont Say FLA

        May 22, 2023 at 12:28 pm

        Just what Florida needed. Another “Stand Your Ground Unless Your Ground Is Your Uterus” organization. Yay Florida.

  • Dr. Franklin Waters

    May 22, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    “Moms for Liberty” is a Christian Nationalist Fascist organization.

    What they really want is the “Liberty” be to xenophobic bigots to anybody who isn’t a White Christian Evangelical Wacko.

