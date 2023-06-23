Personnel note: Aaron Fisher named partner at Statecraft Digital

Statecraft Digital has added Aaron Fisher as a partner, the Democratic political communications firm announced.

Fisher brings over a decade of experience in political consulting, strategic messaging, and campaign management to the firm.

Before joining Statecraft Digital, Fisher served as the Executive Director of the Ohio House Democratic Caucus and later as a Senior Strategist at Bergmann Zwerdling Direct, a direct-mail company that works with Democratic candidates and campaigns.

“We’re excited to welcome Aaron to the Statecraft family. His impressive track record in politics, particularly his profound experience within Democratic legislative caucuses, elevates our firm’s capabilities,” Statecraft Digital Managing Partner Chris Mitchell said.

“His experience and passion for Democratic causes align perfectly with our mission to inspire action and drive success in political campaigns across the nation.”

Fisher joins Statecraft Digital as the firm approaches its fifth anniversary. Founded in 2018, Statecraft Digital bills itself as a holistic communications agency with a digital focus that serves as a strategic partner to candidates, political organizations, nonprofits and movements.

Since launching, Statecraft Digital has overseen more than 140 digital campaigns and delivered nearly 200 million ads to voters.

Mitchell added that Fisher’s addition advances the firm’s mission of becoming a “truly national firm, with a keen focus on the Midwest and West Coast” and that his hire will enable Statecraft Digital “to continue delivering exceptional services, tailored strategies, and impactful results” to its clients.