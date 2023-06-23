June 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Aaron Fisher named partner at Statecraft Digital

Drew WilsonJune 23, 20232min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.23.23

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.22.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Alan Grayson files for U.S. Senate run in 2024 against Rick Scott

aaron fisher copy
Fisher joins as the firm sets its sights on the Midwest and West Coast.

Statecraft Digital has added Aaron Fisher as a partner, the Democratic political communications firm announced.

Fisher brings over a decade of experience in political consulting, strategic messaging, and campaign management to the firm.

Before joining Statecraft Digital, Fisher served as the Executive Director of the Ohio House Democratic Caucus and later as a Senior Strategist at Bergmann Zwerdling Direct, a direct-mail company that works with Democratic candidates and campaigns.

“We’re excited to welcome Aaron to the Statecraft family. His impressive track record in politics, particularly his profound experience within Democratic legislative caucuses, elevates our firm’s capabilities,” Statecraft Digital Managing Partner Chris Mitchell said.

“His experience and passion for Democratic causes align perfectly with our mission to inspire action and drive success in political campaigns across the nation.”

Fisher joins Statecraft Digital as the firm approaches its fifth anniversary. Founded in 2018, Statecraft Digital bills itself as a holistic communications agency with a digital focus that serves as a strategic partner to candidates, political organizations, nonprofits and movements.

Since launching, Statecraft Digital has overseen more than 140 digital campaigns and delivered nearly 200 million ads to voters.

Mitchell added that Fisher’s addition advances the firm’s mission of becoming a “truly national firm, with a keen focus on the Midwest and West Coast” and that his hire will enable Statecraft Digital “to continue delivering exceptional services, tailored strategies, and impactful results” to its clients.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.23.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories