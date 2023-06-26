The Southern Group ‘Jax’ it out of the park with addition of Stephanie Lewis Cardozo

Fresh off a historic mayoral win, The Southern Group is bringing on Stephanie Lewis Cardozo, Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s top campaign and inaugural fundraiser.

With over a decade of experience in Florida politics, Cardozo brings a wealth of campaign expertise, deep local government connections, and a winning record for clients. She will assist clients in the Northeast Florida region as the new administration prepares to take office.

“Stephanie has been one of the top political operatives in Florida for the past decade,” said Southern Group founder Paul Bradshaw. “The same drive and instincts that allowed her to excel in that environment will perfectly translate to help our lobbying clients.”

Deegan added, “Stephanie worked tirelessly to shape strategy and generate the resources we needed to win. Her deep knowledge of Florida’s political landscape, relentless work ethic and boundless energy will serve her well in this new role with The Southern Group.”

Renowned for her passion for local politics and outstanding campaign results, Cardozo has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the state’s foremost political campaign strategists.

In addition to her work on Deegan’s campaign, Cardozo served as Finance Director for Charlie Crist’sgubernatorial and congressional campaigns, and in 2018, she served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Chris King’s gubernatorial campaign, where she oversaw strategy development and stakeholder communications.

Cardozo later served as a senior adviser to Nikki Fried’s successful 2018 campaign for Agriculture Commissioner. Following Fried’s election, Cardozo worked in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of External Affairs.

In addition to her work in Jacksonville, Cardozo has vast experience and deep relationships with elected officials in the Tampa Bay region. She will also assist clients at the local levels of government in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“The Southern Group has hired one of the brightest talents in Florida. Stephanie’s relationships, innovative thinking, and passion will serve her clients well. I look forward to working with her in her new role,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

Currently, Cardozo serves as a board member and finance director for the Purple Playas Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to families of children with chronic illnesses.